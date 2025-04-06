Resilience on the run: 40,000 participate in record-breaking Jerusalem Marathon

Under a clear April sky and the banner of “Am Israel Run,” approximately 40,000 runners took to the streets of the capital on Friday morning for the 14th International Jerusalem ‘Winner’ Marathon – marking a record-breaking turnout and one of the most emotionally charged marathons in the city’s history.

At the heart of this year’s event was a message of unity, resilience, and national pride. The marathon honored the IDF, security forces, and emergency responders, serving as a living tribute to those who protect and defend Israel. The emotional starting line was made even more powerful as Karina Ariev, who was held hostage by Hamas in Gaza for over 500 days, officially kicked off the race.

“As you run, feel the freedom, the comforting embrace of your surroundings,” Ariev told the runners moments before the starting horn. “Dedicate this run to the memory of our heroes, to the hostages – may they return safely and soon – and to the entire people of Israel.”

Leading the field in the men's full marathon was 39-year-old Bohdan Semenovych from Ukraine, who completed the 42.195 km course in 2:22:47. Just seconds behind him were Gabriyesos Tachlowini Melake, 27, who finished in 2:23:05, and Israel’s Yonah Amitai, 31, who placed third with a time of 2:23:18.

In the women's category, Salgong Pauline Gepkirui, 37, from Kenya took first place with a finish time of 2:51:58. She was followed by two Israeli runners – Mantamar Bikaya in second (2:56:53) and Noah Berkman in third (2:59:48), both completing impressive sub-three-hour runs on a course known for its hills and elevation changes.

Running the Jerusalem marathon

This year’s marathon featured six race categories: the full marathon, half marathon, 10 km, 5 km, the 1.7 km family race, and the signature Community Race for special-needs athletes – a unique feature exclusive to the Jerusalem event. Runners from across the country and around the world filled the streets, passing some of Jerusalem’s most iconic sites including the Knesset, the Old City walls, Mount Zion, Sultan’s Pool, the German Colony, Mount Scopus, and the Mount of Olives.

About 8,000 runners participated in the various races on behalf of different social and charity organizations, such as Team Shalva, Keren Or, Team OneFamilyFund, Tsad Kadima, Camp Kobi, Camp HASC, and Bnei Akiva.

Among the 1,800 international participants were athletes from dozens of countries, running shoulder-to-shoulder with approximately 15,000 IDF soldiers, reservists, police officers, and members of Israel’s emergency and rescue services. The city’s streets pulsed with a mix of competitive spirit and heartfelt solidarity.

Even Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion took part, running in the 5km race.

"The International Jerusalem 'Winner' Marathon is one of the most professional and inspiring sporting events in Israel and around the world," said Lion. "I am proud that we've broken participation records again this year and hosted an event that salutes our soldiers and security forces. We hope for the swift return of all hostages and the safe return of our brave soldiers."

The marathon’s main sponsor, Toto Winner, echoed those sentiments.

“The true victory today was not only for those on the podium,” said Toto CEO Meir Berdugo, “but for the unbreakable spirit of Israel and Jerusalem.”

Chairman of Toto, Shabtai Tsur, added: “It was a thrilling sporting experience that proved – Am Israel Run.”

Winners of the full marathon were awarded $3,750 (first place), $2,500 (second), and $1,250 (third), but for many, the experience was about much more than the finish line. It was about standing together, running together, and remembering together.

The Jerusalem Marathon was organized by the Jerusalem Municipality in collaboration with the Jerusalem Development Authority and with support from the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, and the Ministry of Tourism. Major partners included Saucony, Hapoel Center, Eldan, Cinema City, Reidman College, Bezeq Business, and the production team from Electra Target.

As the final runners crossed the finish line and medals were handed out, one message rang loud and clear from the hills of Jerusalem: Am Israel continues to run – together, strong, and unbroken.