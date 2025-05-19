New era in Israeli soccer: American group led by Ross Kestin to buy Maccabi Netanya

Maccabi Netanya is set to enter a new chapter as American investment firm Aliya Capital Partners, led by Jewish-American businessman Ross Kestin, has agreed to purchase the Israeli Premier League soccer club. The transaction, which marks the end of Eyal Segal’s nine-year tenure as club owner, is pending final approval by the Israel Soccer Association’s transfer of ownership committee.

The acquisition adds another layer to the growing wave of foreign interest in Israeli soccer, coming amid reports that Jonathan Kraft, owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots, is exploring opportunities to invest in an Israeli club. Meanwhile, Mitchell Goldhar, a Canadian-Israeli billionaire and real estate magnate, already owns Maccabi Tel Aviv – a club considered one of Netanya’s biggest domestic rivals.

Aliya Capital Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm managing approximately $1.97 billion in assets as of late 2024. Founded in 2020, the firm specializes in alternative investments, including athlete financing, technology ventures, and sports franchises. It previously invested in global sports properties, including the acquisition of Premier League club Everton by John Textor and the French basketball team ASVEL Villeurbanne.

The firm was also involved in financing deals related to Twitter, shortly after the platform’s purchase by Elon Musk.

Kestin, the driving force behind Aliya, brings decades of experience in global finance. Before founding Aliya Capital, he held senior roles at major financial institutions, including serving as chairman of HSBC. He has also served on the boards of companies like Kodiak Robotics and sports-betting firm Betr. Kestin holds an MBA from Bar-Ilan University and a bachelor’s degree from a university in Massachusetts. Picture of Aliya Capital Partners CEO Ross Kestin. (credit: Aliya Capital Partners )

An agreement has been reached to transfer ownership of the club

In a joint statement, Maccabi Netanya and Aliya confirmed the deal:

“Maccabi Netanya Soccer Club is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached to transfer ownership of the club from Reanoman Ltd., owned by Eyal Segal, to Aliya, led by its Founder, Ross Kestin. The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Israel Soccer Association.”

Aliya’s representative in Israel is Tomer Shalom, son of former Knesset member Silvan Shalom. Legal representation for the seller, Segal, was handled by attorney Liza Hadash. The acquisition is seen as a significant milestone for both parties – Segal had already announced his intention to step down during the current season, and the entry of American capital signals a shift in the club’s long-term ambitions.

Aliya’s involvement in Israeli sports had been anticipated for some time. Earlier reports indicated the firm showed interest in buying a stake in Hapoel Tel Aviv Basketball Club, although that deal ultimately fell through. Notably, one of Aliya’s board members, Max de Giglio, along with Daniel Hazan, had previously negotiated for a 30% stake in Hapoel Tel Aviv before turning their attention to soccer.

According to its website, Aliya Capital offers custom financial solutions for professional athletes, especially those who lack access to traditional lending.

“We provide tailored financial tools to help athletes achieve liquidity when classical financing options are unavailable,” the company states.

Maccabi Netanya, often dubbed the “Diamond City” club, has long been considered a sleeping giant in Israeli soccer. The acquisition by Aliya Capital signals the club’s aspirations to return to the upper echelons of the Israeli Premier League and perhaps establish a broader international profile.

As Israeli soccer becomes increasingly attractive to foreign investors, with interest from names like Kraft and ownership from figures like Goldhar, the sale of Maccabi Netanya could mark a pivotal moment in the league’s globalization.