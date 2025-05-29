Ben Shimon preps Israel squad for World Cup qualifiers vs Estonia, Slovakia

The Israel National Team will play two matches over the next two weeks, facing Estonia in a World Cup qualifying clash next Friday, followed by a game against Slovakia a few days later on June 10.

The blue-and-white team will look to improve on its record of one win and one loss and aim to secure another victory against the Estonians, having won their first game of the campaign against them back in March.

Coach Ran Ben Shimon’s team currently finds itself in third place with three points in Group I, with Norway at the top of the standings, Estonia in second, Italy (which will play its first games of the campaign) in fourth, and Moldova in fifth.

The Israeli bench boss called up a large squad for the matches – 28 players in all – and spoke about his selections, who were not brought into camp, and how he views the upcoming contests.

"We've been in a complicated period of time now for a few years due to the war," Ben Shimon began. "I'm not the first one to have to deal with this, of course, but June's call-ups are also the most difficult. You have to be very focused, and the most important thing for me is to call up the players who aren't necessarily the best, but who are the most focused on the task at hand, both physically and mentally. Following my conversations with some of the players, some are just not ready to play. I called up players that I know are focused – some are still playing – and that's why I thought it was right to take players who will be all-in."

One of the players not called into camp is Maccabi Haifa striker Dia Saba, and Ben Shimon explained why.

“I had a conversation with Dia, and we decided that we would give up on this window. He went through a complicated and difficult year. We decided together that he wasn’t 100% ready to take on the task. But this is not the end of the story with anyone – there’s not one player who is disqualified in my opinion.

“As for the size of the squad, after the first game, we will have to release some of the players as there is a Muslim holiday coming up. The opportunities we have for some younger players in the summer are important, as we would really like to see some of them in action – especially against Slovakia.”

Remembering Gadi Kinda

Ben Shimon understands that the past season had complexities for many players, and with the recent death of Gadi Kinda, who was also a National Team player, he wanted to be careful with who he brought in.

“The sudden death of the late Gadi Kinda had an impact on some players, and we have to understand that the human psyche is complex. Many players had a very difficult season, and we need them to stay fresh. Sometimes their freedom to relax and rest now will benefit all of us later on, and it’s more important than them playing right now.”Despite having 28 players in camp, there are fewer defensive players than expected.

“The players are selected based on professional vision, not quantity. We already know more or less how we will play against our opponents in these games, as we have been scouting them. Stav Lemkin is in good shape and has been called up, as have Roy Revivo and Eli Dasa. We also have players up front who know how to play defense.”

The squad includes Tai Baribo, who is playing for the Philadelphia Union in the MLS and is in excellent form. Although he didn’t receive much credit in the last two games the National Team played, Ben Shimon feels that any of the players could be given an opportunity at any time.

“Every player in the squad has the potential to be part of the starting lineup, and I always want to include the most up-to-date data in order to make an informed decision. He’s in excellent form and a candidate to start, just like anyone else.”

Twenty-year-old Anan Khalaili was just getting his feet wet in Belgium in the previous window and is now part of the country’s brand-new champion club, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. But he is still young, explained Ben Shimon.

“I think about him all the time, and his time will come. I like him as a player and as a person. Just as he’s in excellent form, there are other players we have to choose from. I have no doubt that Anan will play a lot for the national team as time goes by.”

Concerns regarding the match against Estonia

As for preparations for Estonia in a game that will be played in Tallinn, the bench boss didn’t hide his concern about the contest, despite having beaten them the first time.

“I don’t want to over-exaggerate this game, but when you look at the facts, you’ll find that when Estonia plays the big teams at home, they cause them plenty of issues and have played exceptionally well. We need to be tough on ourselves.”

“We need to ensure that the players are prepared and ready, and I trust them so much in terms of their attitude. We’ve all had those moments when you’ve underestimated your opponent, and when you do that, you end up underestimating yourself. The players are well aware of that.”