Chris Froome samples hummus, tries out his Hebrew in preparation for 2021

As one of the newest members of Israel Start-Up Nation (ISN) - the Israeli World Tour cycling team - Britain's most decorated road cyclist and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome took the opportunity to get a little acquainted with the Israeli lifestyle in the weeks leading up to the 2021 season.In a short promo video, Froome, alongside his Israeli teammate Guy Sagiv, spent some time sampling some hummus and even had a go at trying out his Hebrew on for size, amid training and preparation for the upcoming season. The short clip features Froome and Sagiv working through their respective training regiments, with the Brit racing up the California coast and the Israeli trekking through the mountain ranges of Mitzpe Ramon in the Negev.After donning his ISN uniform - a first sight for many fans - Froome introduced himself in Hebrew to the camera. "Shmi Froome," he said. Translating to "my name is Froome."Throughout the various cut scenes Froome and Sagiv could be seen exchanging with one another both in Hebrew and in English. Froome tried his hand using everyday Hebrew phrases adopted from Arabic such as "sababa," meaning it's all good, and "yalla," meaning let's go.Sagiv calls out to Froome in Hebrew to signal that it's time to go climbing. ""Yalla, bo nilech letapes ktzat," Sagiv said, which means "come on, let's go climb a little."
"Yalla," Froome replied.The video's release coincides with an upcoming ten-day preseason intensive training camp near Girona, Spain, which will feature nine new ISN riders including Froome. After completing their respective training sessions, Froome and Sagiv sat down virtually to chow down on some hummus. Sagiv took up the more scenic venue of eating his hummus at Bedouin village in the middle of the desert, while Froome took his within a California studio. So, Chris. How is the hummus?," Sagiv asked Froome."Sababa," Froome said.Froome was recently signed to the ISN squad back in July of 2020, leaving his former team Ineos to ride out the remainder of his storied career in the Israeli blue and white.ISN believes that Froome will be a great addition and leader for this up-and-coming team, hopefully making them a real contender in future races - more notably on cycling's largest stage, being the Tour de France.In addition to being a four-time Tour de France champion, the Kenya-born rider Froome has won the Vuelta d'España twice (2017, 2011), the 2018 Giro d'Italia once where two stages took place in Israel, the Critérium du Dauphiné three times (2016, 2015, 2013) and seven individual stages of the Tour de France.He joined Team Sky, now Ineos, in 2009, and ran support during Sir Bradley Wiggins' 2012 Tour de France title run, which Wiggins successfully secured with Froome coming in second that year - it was Britain's first Tour de France title.From then on he would go on to be Britain's most decorated cyclist, winning the Tour four times himself - only two behind Belgian Eddy Merckx, who won the Tour six times throughout the 60s and 70s.