Chris Froome signs with Israel Start-Up Nation cycling team

"It has been a phenomenal decade with the team. I look forward to exciting new challenges as I move into the next phase of my career but in the meantime my focus is on winning a fifth Tour de France with Ineos."

Sir Bradley Wiggins' 2012 Tour de France title run, which Wiggins successfully secured with Froome coming in second that year - it was Britain's first Tour de France title. From then on he would go on to be Britain's most decorated cyclist, winning the Tour four times himself - only two behind

Belgian Eddy Merckx, who won the Tour six times throughout the 60s and 70s.

With Chris, we will move to new heights at the very top of the sport. I wish to add that I admire Chris not only for his success as a cyclist, but also for how he conducts himself, as a true gentleman, off the bike. Chris will be a great role model for our team," Adams said. "So, in Hebrew, 'Baruch Haba' – welcome Chris Froome."