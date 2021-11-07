The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Israeli swimmers make waves at Euros

Anastasia Gorbenko, 18, notched gold in the 200 individual medley, while fellow teenager Ben Shitrit set a personal best in the 400 IM and finished 8th.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2021 21:18
After reaching a final at the Tokyo Olympics, Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko topped the podium over the weekend at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia. Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heats - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL)
After reaching a final at the Tokyo Olympics, Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko topped the podium over the weekend at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia. Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heats - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL)
The last two days of the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia, saw two impressive accomplishments for a pair of Israeli teenagers.
On Saturday night, 18-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko grabbed the gold in the 200-meter individual medley, finishing the final race in 2:05.17 minutes, ahead of silver-medalist Maria Ugolkova of Switzerland (2:06.41m) and Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes of Turkey (2:07.67m), who took home bronze.
Israeli swimmer Eitan Ben Shitrit finished 8th overall in the 400m individual medley at the European Championships. (credit: Courtesy)Israeli swimmer Eitan Ben Shitrit finished 8th overall in the 400m individual medley at the European Championships. (credit: Courtesy)
On Sunday morning, meanwhile, Eitan Ben Shitrit – also 18 – qualified for the finals of the 400 individual medley, setting a personal record of 4:14:19m and finishing in eighth place to grab the last spot in the medal race.
Ben Shitrit beat his time in the final, finishing in 4:13.89m, but he still came in eighth place overall.


Tags sports swimming europe championship
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stand strong against reopening of US consulate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by