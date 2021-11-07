Israeli swimmers make waves at Euros

The last two days of the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia, saw two impressive accomplishments for a pair of Israeli teenagers.
On Saturday night, 18-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko grabbed the gold in the 200-meter individual medley, finishing the final race in 2:05.17 minutes, ahead of silver-medalist Maria Ugolkova of Switzerland (2:06.41m) and Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes of Turkey (2:07.67m), who took home bronze.
On Sunday morning, meanwhile, Eitan Ben Shitrit – also 18 – qualified for the finals of the 400 individual medley, setting a personal record of 4:14:19m and finishing in eighth place to grab the last spot in the medal race.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}
Ben Shitrit beat his time in the final, finishing in 4:13.89m, but he still came in eighth place overall.