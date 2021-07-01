The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Vicky Peretz was special, both on and off the soccer pitch

Yitzhak “Vicky” Peretz, one of Israel’s all-time soccer greats tragically passed away this week, leaving the country’s sports world in shock.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
JULY 1, 2021 21:52
VICKY PERETZ, who died this week at 68, always made time after he retired to speak with fans and share his soccer stories and wisdom. (photo credit: JOSHUA HALICKMAN)
VICKY PERETZ, who died this week at 68, always made time after he retired to speak with fans and share his soccer stories and wisdom.
(photo credit: JOSHUA HALICKMAN)
Yitzhak “Vicky” Peretz, one of Israel’s all-time soccer greats tragically passed away this week, leaving the country’s sports world in shock.
The 68-year old former star was a living legend who was not only a fabulous soccer player who performed at the highest of levels in Israel as well as abroad and for the national team, but he was also a good soul who was always looking to help those around him, especially the youth as well as new immigrants to the country.
Born in Kfar Saba in 1953, Peretz began his career in the Maccabi Ramat Amidar youth department and eventually the first team and also participated in the 1972 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Youth Tournament. Under the direction of coach David Schweitzer, the blue-and-white won the competition thanks to 12 goals by the rising star who had been toiling domestically in the second division. This performance helped jump start the legendary striker’s relationship with Maccabi Tel Aviv at the tender age of 20.
Peretz had to wait until the 1976/77 season for his first title with Maccabi, which ended up being two in one campaign as the club captured both the league championship and the State Cup. The contribution of the lethal forward was significant in both competitions as he scored 17 goals in league play and another five in Cup matches, including an unforgettable foursome in the semifinal against Maccabi Netanya. Those 17 league goals ended a picture-perfect season for Peretz as he was also the league’s leading goal scorer.
A year earlier, in 1976, Peretz had already shown signs of his scoring potential as a member of the Israel national team that participated at the Montreal Olympics (the last major tournament that the blue-and-white qualified for up until today). He scored in the 1-1 draw against France and in a 4-1 loss to a great Brazilian side, but the results failed to get his side past the group stage. In all, Peretz scored 14 goals in 40 appearances for the national team, including a hat-trick in a 4-1 friendly victory over Greece.
Back at home with Maccabi during the 1978/79 campaign, Peretz continued to terrorize opposing goalkeepers and helped the club to his second league title with 17 goals across all competitions.
The intimidating striker caught the attention of clubs abroad and in 1980 he signed for French side RC Strasbourg, where he spent two seasons. He then moved on to Stade Rennais FC before returning to Maccabi in 1983/84 for two more seasons. He finished his career at Shimshon Tel Aviv, but not before accumulating an impressive 177 goals in almost 450 appearances.
Minister of Culture and Sports Hili Tropper spoke about Peretz’s contribution to the country after his passing.
“Vicky Peretz was one of the most special people in Israeli sports. He was a talented player who also represented the Israel National Team. Vicky was known as someone who was always willing to lend a hand and help others.”
As for helping others, Peretz was always involved with the nation’s youth development and could be found speaking at events around the country. Whether it was for a local kibbutz soccer league or to Nefesh B’Nefesh youth groups, Vicky was always there speaking from his heart about the nation and people that he loved.
Peretz also worked at the Maccabi Tel Aviv FC Academy over the past few years influencing many of the club’s rising stars. Maccabi’s CEO, Sharon Tammam, said: “The Maccabi Tel Aviv family, the owner Mitch Goldhar, the club’s management, the players, Youth Academy coaches and staff employees are deeply saddened following the sudden tragic death of the former player, Vicky Peretz. We were all stunned to learn of the sudden death of someone who was one of the club’s icons. One of the greatest players Maccabi Tel Aviv had known, with a glorious career both in Israel and abroad. We would all like to extend our sympathies and condolences to Omer and the rest of the family at this extremely difficult time.”
Israel Football Association Chairman Oren Hasson also spoke about Peretz’s immeasurable contribution. “
Vicky was one of the greatest symbols of [Israeli] soccer. He was a gifted player and coach as well as a role model for many generations of fans, players and lovers of the game. Vicky was always ready to help in any of the association’s projects and wore the country’s colors as a player and coach with pride. His smile will be missed by all.”
There is no question that the entire nation will miss Vicky Peretz and his contributions to the game, both on and off of the field of play, and those that knew him well will always remember his eagerness to help and aid anyone in their time of need. The impressions that Peretz has left on this generation’s youth was significant in that it will be part of them for the rest of their lives.


Tags Israel sports soccer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Advancing women in gov't is a needed change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Isaac Herzog's mission as president: Shaping Israel's soul - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

Solving Israel’s public diplomacy dilemma - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by