Will third time be a charm for Richter?

The Rehovot resident has yet to achieve a place on the podium at the Olympics and perhaps this will be his time to rise to the occasion in Tokyo.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
JULY 15, 2021 10:31
Israeli shooter Sergey Richter (photo credit: OLYMPIC COMMITTEE OF ISRAEL)
Israeli shooter Sergey Richter
(photo credit: OLYMPIC COMMITTEE OF ISRAEL)
Sergey Richter will be making his third appearance at the Olympic games this summer in Tokyo and the Israeli shooter hopes to make a big impact on the biggest stage there is. 

The 32-year old who was born in the Former Soviet Union, is extremely experienced and has some impressive achievements to date thanks to coaches Guy Starik and Evgeny Aleynikov, from the Maccabi Ra'anana Shooting Club, of which he is a member.

Richter surprised many when he won a gold medal at the European Games in 2019 in Minsk in the 10-Meter Air Rifle category after having taken home a top prize since the European Championships in 2013 in Odense.

The Rehovot resident has yet to achieve a place on the podium at the Olympics and perhaps this will be his time to rise to the occasion in Tokyo. 

Israeli shooter Sergey Richter. (Olympic Committee of Israel)Israeli shooter Sergey Richter. (Olympic Committee of Israel)



Richter's best finish was ninth place at the 2012 London Games, where he just nearly missed out on the finals by just a single point. At the previous Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Richter finished 14th out of 30 participants in the Men's 10-Meter Air Rifle while taking 15th place in the Men's 50-Meter Rifle Prone. 

An interesting fact about Richter is that he shares the world record with three others in the 10-Meter Meter Air Rifle category, which he was able to achieve while winning the 2009 ISSF World Cup. 


