The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Study finds first wave of COVID-19 positively boosted Israel’s image

The study, based on data utilizing a new type of measurement called Brand-Nought, analyzed how a country was perceived internationally based on its government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 5, 2020 19:04
Israel Police officers oversee people wearing masks in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel Police officers oversee people wearing masks in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A new study from VIBE Israel found that the Jewish state’s image in the international community was seen in a positive light during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The study, based on data from research conducted by Bloom Consulting from March 30-April 2 and utilizing a new type of measurement called Brand-Nought, analyzed how a country was perceived internationally based on its government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. This analysis focused on image impact in four specific areas: Whether people would want to visit the country (Tourism), whether people would want to work in or live in the country, whether people would want to study in the country and whether people would want to buy products from the country.
When compared to over 140 countries, Israel was found to have a positive image, especially compared to countries like Italy and the United States. 
“Israel being one of the first to close its borders and being quick to react was an indication on how positively it handled the virus,” CEO and founder of VIBE Israel Joanna Landau told The Jerusalem Post.
“During the first wave, countries like the US were reluctant to quarantine, Italy was in a terrible state and Israel was two weeks into its full on quarantine… While New Zealand literally crushed the curve, we were able to flattened it, while others were still struggling with it.”
Landau believes that there were three aspects that contributed to Israel having such a positive image: reacting quickly, keeping quarantine seriously and being one of the countries involved in the race to develop a vaccine.
However, not all specific areas studied were impacted to the same degree, with some, most notably tourism, being surprisingly unaffected.
“Tourism to Italy, for instance, will not suffer from this. People are always going to want to go to Italy once the outbreak is over because it’s such an attractive tourist destination,” Landau explained.
 
Joanna Landau, CEO and founder of VIBE Israel. (Roni Perl)Joanna Landau, CEO and founder of VIBE Israel. (Roni Perl)
 
Whether people want to buy products from the country, however, was the most impacted by the country’s image from how it handled the outbreak.
“This would have been a perfect window of opportunity to highlight the amazing products available in Israel because there was a lot of interest then,” Landau told the Post.
However, with the situation changing in July and a second wave of the virus seeing new spikes in cases, it seems that opportunity has passed.
“Managing the crisis well was a strategic asset and we were handling it well in terms of building goodwill towards Israel. It’s a shame it’s become a bit of a mess,” Landau explained. “If the study was done again now, we wouldn’t be doing as well.”
This is for two reasons: less effective handling of the second wave and the bad political press from the debate over annexation.
Israel should be focused on promoting many of the positive things the country has to offer, Landau argued. “What we always argue as an organization is that whenever Israel puts its best foot forward - hi-tech, the LGBT community, food, Eurovision - they shine. Politics aren’t enough to stop that. Many people are sure everyone doesn’t like Israel, but that’s not true - they mostly just don’t care,” she said, adding “If the political aspects were so strong, Israel would not have shown as positively as it had.
“What’s not helpful is, obviously, the discussion around annexation right now. That’s not good for business.
“The issue with the annexation is that if the coronavirus crisis has had the least negative impact on the willingness of people to buy from Israel… then what a shame to now be bringing up annexation, which is not good for business because it’s inviting boycotts and so on… its timing could not be worse, because we had a great opportunity and we again brought the topic back to something political, which is always controversial.”
Despite this, the study does show the potential application of Brand-Nought measurements in other crises.
The measurement works by, essentially, measuring every negative mention a brand - or in this case, the country - has, and how many positive mentions are needed to make up for it.
“It’s a quantifiable way to measure how to behave under crisis,” Landau explained.
“The problem is that it’s very time-limited as it is entirely dependent on how the government is handling the crisis, and this particular outbreak is very bad because everything can change in just two weeks. The UK only just reopened the pubs and I wouldn’t be surprised if we could see another crisis there. In Israel, if we go to lockdown again, then we might be better,” she continued, adding that continuing to focus on vaccine development efforts could be one way of restoring goodwill towards Israel.
But the real strength of the metric is applying it to other crises, and this could potentially be applied to annexation as well.
“Israel is always in some sort of crisis, and this gives an opportunity to see not what we think the crisis is, but what our target audience thinks,” Landau said. 


Tags hasbara Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ayman Odeh chose to show solidarity with a terrorist - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by