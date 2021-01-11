Sylvan Adams to participate in Israel-UAE Conferences

Sylvan Adams, co-owner of the Team Israel Startup-Nation cycling team, ‘self-appointed ambassador-at-large,’ for the State of Israel, and promoter of people-to-people peace diplomacy, will be one of the main speakers at the upcoming Israel-UAE Conferences. The first conference, known as the ‘Round Table Conference,’ which will be held virtually, will be broadcasted on January 13, 2021. The second conference – The Israel-UAE Business Summit – will be held in Dubai on February 23, 2021.At the virtual conference, Adams, who was one of the few Israelis invited to the signing of the Abraham Accords in Washington in mid-September, will speak about relations between Israel and countries in the region and joint projects that he is planning in the United Arab Emirates. Additionally he will discuss the positive results that resulted from the Team Israel Startup-Nation cycling team’s participation in the Tour de France and the UAE Tour in 2020. Adams will be one of the main speakers at the opening of the second conference in Dubai and will participate in a panel on the topic of “Culture, Sports, and Peace,” that will include Bruce Buck, Chelsea football club chairman and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Saaed Al Nahyan, owner of the Mandara Equestrian Club in the UAE.The half-day virtual conference will bring together prominent leaders from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, and will promote collaboration between Israeli and Emirati companies through the assistance of the global connections of The Jerusalem Post and Khaleej Times, who are sponsoring both conferences. Among the distinguished participants will be Mike Pompeo, United States secretary of state, His Excellency, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed chairman, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency, Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, state minister for foreign trade, ministry of economy, and Dr. Yuval Steinitz, energy minister.Following the television broadcast, the first summit meeting of its kind will be held in Dubai in February as a direct continuation of the television broadcast and as the central part of the entire process. Items on the conference’s agenda include medical technologies, trade, and investments, fintech, achieving stability in the Middle East, and promoting Middle East tourism. The gathering will serve as a meeting point between Israelis and citizens of the Emirates, and will further cement the close ties between the two countries.
