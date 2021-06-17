Tel Aviv featured at number 55 on list of least stressful cities in world

To create its index, researchers broke down locations of over 500 cities across broad categories such as governance, structural and environmental factors, financial elements and the overall health of residents living within the city limits.

"To begin the study, we considered which macro factors contribute to stress, narrowing them down to four broad categories," the study authors wrote, explaining their methodology. "Next, we assessed over 500 cities from across the globe against a number of stress indicators in these categories, before removing those without reliable data, ending up with a final line-up of 100 cities.

"The selected cities are not necessarily the most and least stressful cities in the world; instead, they were chosen for their global comparability."

With regard to the results, the White City placed nearly smack dab in the middle of the list, earning a score of 71.3 out of a possible 100.

Factors that held it back from being featured higher up on the list were things such population density, traffic congestion, noise and air pollution as well as the mental health of residents of the city in general. Tel Aviv also scored sub-par with regard to governance factors such as socio-political stability and equality for minorities.

Where it thrived, however, was across categories such as weather, social security, unemployment rates and access to healthcare.

The top three cities on the list include Reykjavik in Iceland, Switzerland's Bern and Finland's Helsinki.