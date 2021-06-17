The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv featured at number 55 on list of least stressful cities in world

With regard to the results, the White City placed nearly smack dab in the middle of the list, earning a score of 71.3 out of a possible 100.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 17, 2021 08:04
A cityscape of Tel Aviv is seen during the night-time in Israel May 27, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A cityscape of Tel Aviv is seen during the night-time in Israel May 27, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Tel Aviv was listed as the 55th least stressful city in the world, according to a study conducted by German-based Care Vaay.
To create its index, researchers broke down locations of over 500 cities across broad categories such as governance, structural and environmental factors, financial elements and the overall health of residents living within the city limits.
"To begin the study, we considered which macro factors contribute to stress, narrowing them down to four broad categories," the study authors wrote, explaining their methodology. "Next, we assessed over 500 cities from across the globe against a number of stress indicators in these categories, before removing those without reliable data, ending up with a final line-up of 100 cities. 
"The selected cities are not necessarily the most and least stressful cities in the world; instead, they were chosen for their global comparability."
With regard to the results, the White City placed nearly smack dab in the middle of the list, earning a score of 71.3 out of a possible 100.
Factors that held it back from being featured higher up on the list were things such population density, traffic congestion, noise and air pollution as well as the mental health of residents of the city in general. Tel Aviv also scored sub-par with regard to governance factors such as socio-political stability and equality for minorities.
Where it thrived, however, was across categories such as weather, social security, unemployment rates and access to healthcare.
The top three cities on the list include Reykjavik in Iceland, Switzerland's Bern and Finland's Helsinki. 
At the bottom of the list ranked Manila in the Philippines, Lagos in Nigeria and India's Mumbai — the latter of which earned a score of 1 out of a possible 100. Just outside that list includes, Tehran, Beirut, Riyadh, Moscow, Bagdad, Kabul, Karachi, Cairo and Istanbul, as being ranked as some of the most stressful cities to live in.
Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Tel Aviv research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by