Tel Aviv to offer exercise courses for recovering COVID-19 patients

The Tel Aviv Municipality and the Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital have launched an initiative to provide residents recovering from coronavirus infections with free fitness workshops.Tel Aviv's Gordon Pool will be used to host the workshops. During this time, the rehabilitation facility will be offering programs specifically designed to help those recovering from COVID-19 return to physical activity and a healthy lifestyle.The programs will include professional guidance, hospital rehabilitation staff, as well as flexibility, strengthening and cardiovascular exercises. The first workshop will take place on Friday at 9 a.m. and will include adults who suffer from mild COVID-19 symptoms.There will be four workout stations, 20-minute sessions at low intensity, including spinning, weights, stretching and breathing classes/Participants are to have a certificate from a family physician which approves their physical activity following the receipt of a COVID-19 recovery certificate. Additionally, they must sign a health certificate.
Registration for the event in Hebrew can be located here.