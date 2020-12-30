The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv turns abandoned railroad into modern linear park

Tel Aviv’s Ottoman-era railroad Park Hamesila on track to connect Jaffa and downtown

By GIL ZOHAR  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 20:11
Park Hamesila follows a 5-km. stretch along the railway tracks. (photo credit: SHMUEL BAR-AM)
Park Hamesila follows a 5-km. stretch along the railway tracks.
(photo credit: SHMUEL BAR-AM)
While Manhattan boasts The High Line, Chicago The 606, and Paris its Coulée verte René-Dumont, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv are the only two cities in the world which have transformed the opposite ends of an abandoned railroad into a linear park.
To the immediate delight of the Big Orange’s cyclists and joggers, the central 450-meter-long section of the city’s Park Hamesila opened in October connecting Pines Street in Neve Tzedek (next to Beit Lieber) to Elifelet Street. That was followed recently by Phase II, extending 400 meters westward between Elifelet and Kaufman Street near Jerusalem Beach. With the eastern and final section opening in the new year, the park along the Ottoman-era narrow-gauge railroad will extend 1.3 km from the sea to Nahalat Binyamin and Herzl streets downtown, and provide a missing link in the Bauhaus city’s skein of pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly boulevards.
“What’s nice about Tel Aviv’s boulevards, for example, Ben-Gurion and Nordau, is that they run toward the sea,” said Haifa-born architect Opher Kolker.
Kolker Kolker Epstein Architects, a partnership between him, Amir Kolker and Randy Epstein, designed Park HaMesila, “The new park will connect Rothschild Boulevard to the sea and complete Tel Aviv’s network of boulevards,” he noted.
And as if that won’t be a triumph of good planning, the pièce de résistance will come in two years when the Red Line of the city’s light rail opens in a tunnel burrowed beneath the urban park en route to Petah Tikva, bringing the promise of rapid transit even if the streets remain congested.
The extensively landscaped urban trail includes a bicycle path, hiking route, trees and vegetation. Like its seven-kilometer-long twin in the capital, the Train Track Park incorporates elements from the historic Jaffa-Jerusalem railroad. Inaugurated in 1892 by the Société du Chemin de Fer Ottoman de Jaffa à Jérusalem et Prolongements headed by Jerusalem businessman Joseph Navon, the train was the first in Ottoman-ruled Palestine. (The first train in the Middle East was built in Egypt in 1854.)
“But whereas the Turkish railroad approached Jerusalem through the flat Rephaim Valley, the line was cut into the ground as it passed by the orange groves east of Jaffa. Neve Tzedek wasn’t built until 1897 while Tel Aviv wasn’t established until 1909. Those preserved embankments give the new park its character. They also separate pedestrians from vehicles.”
And so the car-free design from before Tel Aviv existed is what will become ever more popular as the city matures in its second century.


Tags Tel Aviv train light rail
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by