The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF: Terror cell behind placing of IEDs is Unit 840 of Iran's Quds Force

The military has been following cells of the Quds Force for several months that have been trying to plant explosives on the border.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 12:06
IDF troops near the location of the exposed IEDs. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops near the location of the exposed IEDs.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF has revealed that the terror cell behind the placing of anti-personnel mines and other improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the Golan Heights is Unit 840, which is being operated by Iranian Quds forces.
Unit 840 in Syria is a relatively secretive operational unit, which is responsible, among other things, for planning and establishing terror infrastructure outside Iran against Western targets and opposition groups.
According to IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman, the anti-personnel mines discovered on Monday were planted several weeks ago by local Syrians under the command of the Iranian Quds Force.
The military, he said, has been following cells of the Quds Force for several months that have been trying to plant explosives on the border, and have been carrying out patrols – both on foot as well as by drones and reconnaissance to prevent attacks.
In response to the explosive devices, Israel carried out a wave of strikes that hit eight targets from the Golan Heights to Damascus, killing several military personnel.
The targets included an Iranian military complex near Damascus International Airport; a secret military barracks which acts as a housing complex for senior Iranian officials and visiting delegations; a command post for Division 7 of the Syrian army that cooperates with the Quds force; and mobile surface-to-air missile trucks that fired towards Israeli jets during the strikes.
In August, IDF troops from the elite Maglan reconnaissance unit foiled an attempt to place explosives along the border fence with Syria. The four-member cell was killed when the IDF force attacked them, supported by aircraft.
Following an investigation at the scene, some 25 meters from the perimeter fence inside Israeli territory, weapons and a bag containing a number of explosive devices were found. The action taken against the cell placing the explosives on the border fence was later followed by Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian positions.
Israel has repeatedly warned against Iran’s aspirations of regional hegemony and has admitted to carrying out hundreds of airstrikes as part of its “war-between-wars” campaign (known in Hebrew as MABAM) to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon and the entrenchment of its forces in Syria, where they could easily act against the Jewish state.
Although Israel usually refrains from targeting terror operatives to try to avoid subsequent retaliation, some strikes ascribed to it have killed several Hezbollah operatives in southern Syria on the Golan Heights, where the group has been trying to establish a permanent military presence.


Tags Israel IDF Iran Syria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep peace momentum alive By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by