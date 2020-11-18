The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel strikes Iranian, Syrian targets in response to exposed IEDs

IDF Spokesperson: "We are attacking against the host and the visitor who is really not wanted"

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 18, 2020 07:18
The location of the exposed IEDs near the Syrian border. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The location of the exposed IEDs near the Syrian border.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel struck Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria early Wednesday morning in response to explosive devices found on the border the previous day.
“IDF warplanes attacked military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian army tonight in Syria. The attack damaged warehouses, command posts and military complexes, and batteries of surface-to-air missiles,” the IDF said in a statement.
The strikes hit eight targets from the Golan Heights to Damascus including an Iranian military complex near Damascus International Airport, a military site which acts as a housing complex for senior Iranian officials, a command post for Division 7 of the Syrian army and trucks which acted as launchers for advanced surface-to-air missiles.
The military added that “the attack was carried out in response to the placement of explosive charges next to the border fence between Syrian and Israeli territory by a Syrian squad acting under Iranian instruction,” the statement said.
According to IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman, the improvised explosive devices discovered yesterday were planted several weeks ago by local Syrians under the command of Iranian Quds Force.
IDF troops at the site of the exposed IEDs on the Syrian border (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)IDF troops at the site of the exposed IEDs on the Syrian border (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The military, he said, has been following cells on Iranian Quds Force cells for several months trying to plants explosives on the border, and have been carrying out patrols- both on foot and by drones and reconnaissance to prevent attacks.
Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported that Syrian air defenses intercepted the “Israeli aggression” in the south of the country and downed a number of missiles that had been launched. 
Three military personnel were killed and one was injured in the attacks. It wasn’t clear if the casualties were Syrian or Iranian-backed troops.
Though the military is not expecting any response to the strikes, the Iron Dome has been deployed to the north, and ground troops have been placed on heightened alert
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who was on a tour of the Northern Command on Tuesday where he was briefed on the regional situation and troop readiness, held Syria responsible.
“We have long been prepared for the possibility of terror attacks in the northern sector,” he said. “The IDF has the capabilities and the determination to respond severely to any incident both on the Lebanese and Syrian fronts... I say clearly: Syria is responsible for what occurs on its territory.”
In August, IDF troops from the elite Maglan reconnaissance unit foiled an attempt to place explosives along the border fence with Syria. The four-member cell was killed when the IDF force supported by aircraft attacked them.
Following an investigation of the scene, some 25 meters from the perimeter fence inside Israeli territory, weapons and a bag containing a number of explosive devices were found. The action taken against the cell placing the explosives on the border fence was later followed by Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian positions.
“We understood that the message we sent the other side in August wasn’t fully understood,” said Zilberman said, adding that the military we wanted the other side, including the local Syrians on the Golan Heights understand that working with Iran is “not acceptable.”
“We won’t allow Iran to continue to embed themselves in Syria and especially along the border, and we won’t let the Syrians continue to let them. We are attacking against the host and the visitor who is really not wanted,” Zilberman told reporters, calling on the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force to stop the hostility on the Golan Heights.
“Iranian weapons continue to enter into Syria and Iranian forces continue to act on the Golan Heights which is not acceptable,” he added.
Israel has repeatedly warned of Iran’s aspirations of regional hegemony and has admitted to carrying out hundreds of airstrikes as part of its “war-between-wars” (known in Hebrew as MABAM) campaign to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon and the entrenchment of its forces in Syria where they could easily act against Israel.
Although Israel usually refrains from targeting terror operatives to try to avoid subsequent retaliation, some strikes ascribed to the Jewish State have killed several Hezbollah operatives in southern Syria on the Golan Heights where the group has been trying to establish a permanent military presence.
According to a report by the ALMA Research and Education Center, Hezbollah’s presence in southern Syria is much larger than previously revealed, with some 58 sites in the southern Syrian provinces of Quneitra and Dara’a where the terror group’s Southern Command and Golan Project have been deployed.


Tags Golan Heights IDF Israel Syria explosive device
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Regarding Jerusalem comments, EU needs to be careful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by