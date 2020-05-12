The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The coalition government has a unique opportunity to expand Jerusalem

US recognition of the eternal city as Israel’s capital and the Trump peace plan pave the way forward.

By EFRAIM INBAR  
MAY 12, 2020 22:15
Jewish man praying in Jerusalem (photo credit: Courtesy)
Jewish man praying in Jerusalem
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The new coalition government has an opportunity to build in Jerusalem and expand the city like never before. All the stars are lined up in the right constellation. We just need the courage to act.
Just two years ago, on May 14, 2018 (the 70th anniversary of founding of the State of Israel), the US opened an embassy in Jerusalem to great fanfare. Earlier, on December 6, 2017, President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He explained that Jerusalem always had been the historic capital of the Jewish people, and the seat of Israel’s government.
“This is nothing more or less than a recognition of reality. It is also the right thing to do,” he said. He refrained, however, from delineating the city’s borders.
Critics deplored these US moves because of their potential destabilization of the region. They warned of an impending wave of Palestinian terrorism, of riots in the streets of the Arab world, and of violence against US embassies.
Nothing of this sort happened. What did happen? The American decisions inspired other nations to take steps to recognize Jerusalem, to move their embassies and to establish missions in the city.
So far, Guatemala is the only other country to have moved its embassy to Jerusalem. Brazil, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Australia now have trade offices in the city, with varying levels of diplomatic status. Lithuania, Romania, and Slovakia have pledged to open similar missions in Jerusalem as well.
Honduras also opened a trade mission in Jerusalem with diplomatic status, a move the country’s president said was a “first step” toward moving the embassy to the city. Similarly, Ukraine has informed Israel it will officially open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem focused on innovation and investment.
The Faroe Islands (a self-governing archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean and a part of Denmark) plans to open an office for diplomatic representation in Jerusalem and intends to recognize the city as the capital of Israel.
Australia has formally recognized western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, but said it will not move its embassy from Tel Aviv until a peace settlement is reached. In March 2019, it quietly opened a trade and defense office in Jerusalem. Russia also has recognized western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Israel is continuing to make diplomatic efforts to convince additional states to move their embassies to the eternal city.
THE RECOGNITION of Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state appears to have become a permanent principle of US foreign policy. Former vice president Joseph Biden, the current Democratic Party candidate for president, has said that, if elected, he will not move the US Embassy back to Tel Aviv. As more time passes, additional countries will surely be persuaded to emulate the American moves and recognize reality. 
Most Israelis were elated by US recognition of the Jewish people’s ancient roots in Jerusalem. King David made Jerusalem his capital 3,000 years ago. To Israelis, this is elementary historical justice, and Trump made a historic and courageous decision. Where other presidents have promised, Trump delivered.
The Trump Mideast peace plan (aka “The Deal of the Century”) has further fortified Israel’s control over Jerusalem. The plan affirms Israel’s  right to the entirety of “undivided Jerusalem,” reiterating its recognition as Israel’s capital. The plan places the Old City of Jerusalem under Israeli sovereignty ,and gives Israel the task of safeguarding holy sites and guaranteeing freedom of worship, including Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount.
The plan rejects Palestinian claims to the Temple Mount, instead keeping it under Jordanian custodianship. Significantly, the plan suggests recognizing a capital for a future State of Palestine to be located beyond the security barrier in the environs of Jerusalem.
Moreover, the “Deal of the Century” allows for extending Israeli law to areas around Jerusalem in the West Bank, such as Ma’aleh Adumim and the corridor linking it to Jerusalem via the E-1 corridor. This area is of paramount strategic importance, since Israel intends to maintain the Jordan Valley as its eastern defensible border.
This requires securing the highway from the Mediterranean coast, where most Israeli live, across to the Jordan Valley via an undivided Jerusalem and via Ma’aleh Adumim. Jerusalem, the only junction along the central mountains in the Land of Israel, is the linchpin for maintaining a defensive line across to the Jordan Valley.
The first priority of the new Israeli government should be building in and around Jerusalem. Within the parameters of the Trump plan, the new Israeli government should seize the opportunity to strengthen its hold over the city. Doing so commands a huge supportive consensus in Israel.
Building in E-1 and Givat Hamatos, among other locations, should be accelerated to demonstrate the great importance Israelis ascribe to control of their capital. This imperative is grounded in religious and historic reasons; and the strategic rationale for strengthening Jerusalem is no less compelling.
The writer is president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS).


Tags Israel Jerusalem coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit comes at historic time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Amid coronavirus and the fallout, life is still going on By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
3 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
4 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
5 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by