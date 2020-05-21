The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The Holy City: Jerusalem by the numbers

After almost two decades of continuous increases in those emigrating from the city, the year 2019 brought good tidings. Of the 6,000 Jerusalemites who moved out, 65% moved to nearby towns.

By PEGGY CIDOR  
MAY 21, 2020 13:43
Israel's most populous city, Jerusalem, May 13, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israel's most populous city, Jerusalem, May 13, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
What could be a better present for Jerusalemites than a drop in the number of locals moving out of the city?
After almost two decades of continuous increases in those emigrating from the city, the year 2019 brought good tidings. Of the 6,000 Jerusalemites who moved out, 65% moved to nearby towns.
Behind this remarkable finding is an increase of 21,000 people, including 3,000 new immigrants who chose to establish their residence here, and the negative migration balance of 6,000 Jerusalemites who departed for various reasons. An additional 12,800 people commute daily to Jerusalem for work.
Another remarkable finding is that the gender gap in salaries in the capital stands at 20% – compared to 32% in Tel Aviv and 33% in the rest of the country.
The Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research has issued its Statistical Yearbook of Jerusalem (research and compilation by Dr. Maya Chochen and Michal Korah), with a wide range of figures on the city in every topic. This is the official source for statistical data about Jerusalem from a variety of resources, including the Central Bureau of Statistics and the Jerusalem Municipality.
With tables and graphs of current data on territory, climate, population, migration, quality of life, employment, industry, services, construction, transportation, tourism, education, culture, sports, healthcare, welfare, communications, public order, religion, the municipal budget and more, it is the most complete tool to get an idea of the trends, changes and complexity of the capital.
THE CAPITAL is also Israel’s most populous city. At the end of 2017, Jerusalem’s population numbered 901,300, representing 10% of Israel’s total population. Jerusalem has the largest Jewish population in Israel, with 559,800, as well as Israel’s largest Arab population, with 341,500. In east Jerusalem, by the end of 2018, 38% of the population was composed of Jewish residents, and 62% of Arabs residents. Jerusalem is also the largest city in terms of jurisdictional area, with 126 sq.km. – compared with Tel Aviv, which has 52 sq.km.
In terms of religious identification, the capital has the largest haredi and religious populations in comparison with the country average. While secular people represent 67% of Israel’s population, in Jerusalem they comprise 34% of the city. Countrywide the religious are 24% of the population, while they make up 31% of the population in Jerusalem; and haredim – who are 10% of the Jewish population of Israel overall – form 35% of the city’s Jewish population.
Demographically, in 1967 Jerusalem was composed of 26% Arabs and 74% Jews; in 2019 it stood at 38% Arabs and 62% Jews. Interestingly, there was a growth of 25% in the number of Arab students – city residents – who attended the Hebrew University, in addition to a growth of 52% of these students in the city’s academic colleges. The rate of unemployment among Arab male residents was (until coronavirus) 3%, as in the rest of Israel, while the rate among Arab females stood at 3%, compared to 5% in the rest of the country.
Jerusalemites are young. In 2017 the median age of residents was 24, meaning that half the population was younger than 24, and half was older. In comparison, the populations of Tel Aviv and Haifa were significantly older than Jerusalem’s, with median ages of 36 and 38, respectively. The median age of Israel’s general population was 30 in that year.
The haredim in Jerusalem are very young, even younger than the Arab population. The proportion of haredi children aged 0-14 was 40%, compared with 28% in the general Jewish population, including secular, traditional and religiously observant. As for the proportion of senior citizens aged 65 and older in Jerusalem’s haredi sector, it stood at 7%, compared with 15% in the Israel’s general Jewish population.
The city’s Muslim Arab population is also characterized by its young age, and it is significantly younger than the Christian Arab population, with 37% aged 0-14 among the Muslims compared to 20% among the Christian Arab population. Senior citizens aged 65 and older made up 4% of the Muslim population, compared to 14% of the Arab Christian population.
Jerusalem is the poorest city in the country: the poverty rate in Jerusalem stands at 45%, compared to 4%-23% in most of the major cities.
Tourism is a major source of income for the capital’s economy, which is holy for billions of Christians (of all denominations), Muslims and Jewish across the world. Jerusalem also draws tourists for its historical and archaeological sites and cultural centers.
Over the past three years, Jerusalem has seen growth in the numbers of guests and overnight stays in tourist hotels in the city. In 2018 the number of guests and the number of overnight stays in Jerusalem’s tourist hotels were the highest ever recorded.
The blow to tourism caused by coronavirus is a major concern of the mayor and his staff, and the plan is to launch a massive project aimed to attract Israelis from across the country – to replace, in the coming months, the tourists from abroad who are not expected back in the near future.


Tags Israel Haredi Jerusalem arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ending security arrangements will harm the PA as much as Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! A look back at Israel's military retreat By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by