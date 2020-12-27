The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The ins and outs of the Ahuvia Sandak controversy - analysis

It has not been determined who was driving the car when it flipped, whether the police rammed the car or under what circumstances.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 20:19
Demonstrators block light rail in Jerusalem in protest against death of Ahuvia Sandak, a hilltop youth member. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Demonstrators block light rail in Jerusalem in protest against death of Ahuvia Sandak, a hilltop youth member.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
How can the police be investigating themselves for potential misconduct in the death of hilltop youth Ahuvia Sandak as well as co-passengers of Sandak at the same time?
With 1,000 right-wing demonstrators taking to the streets against the police in Jerusalem on Saturday night, and a long list of rabbis demanding a national commission of inquiry into police treatment of right-wing activists, what are the bigger issues at stake?
Sandak was killed last Monday when the vehicle he was in flipped over while he was fleeing from police who came to the scene after receiving reports that passengers in an Israeli vehicle were throwing rocks at a Palestinian vehicle.
Next, the police ordered the Israeli vehicle to pull over. Instead of complying, the driver attempted to escape from the scene.
The vehicle flipped over near Rimonim junction, leading to the death of Sandak. Four other passengers were injured.
Some of the passengers reportedly claimed that police caused the accident by slamming their patrol car into them, while police charged the passengers with negligently causing Sandak’s death.
It has not been determined who was driving the car when it flipped, whether the police rammed the car or under what circumstances.
Meanwhile, the Police Investigations Department (PID) is probing the police involved, while the regular police investigations division is investigating the hilltop youth involved.
Presumably, no matter what ruling is issued regarding police conduct, some or all of the hilltop youth may be charged with dangerous rock throwing, attempting to escape arrest and possibly dangerous driving.
Those calling for a state commission of inquiry do not trust PID to investigate its own and believe it will just paper over any police misconduct in favor of dumping responsibility on the hilltop youth.
Whether the hilltop youth are guilty, the police are guilty or both sides have some guilt, there is no love lost between right-wing activists and the police or Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officers who prosecute them on charges relating to harassment of Palestinians.
On the Shin Bet and police side there is the Duma case in which right-wing extremist Amiram Ben-Uliel murdered members of the Palestinian Dawabshe family in 2015. Ben-Uliel only has support from a very narrow section of the Right. But much animosity on the Right was generated when he and a minor co-conspirator underwent enhanced interrogation by the Shin Bet.
There is also the October 2018 manslaughter case against a right-wing minor for allegedly killing Palestinian woman Aysha Rabi, a passenger in a car who was struck in the head by a rock. Besides the minor who is currently on trial, several other minors were arrested for the crime and prevented from seeing a lawyer for some three weeks. Then they were released without being charged.
Also, this past January, several minors were arrested and held without access to a lawyer for one to two weeks, implicated in violent attacks against Palestinians. They were eventually released with no indictment.
Whether the absence of an indictment proves law enforcement wrongfully arrested people or whether it is simply difficult to make out a case against right-wing activists, few are willing to give evidence against a fellow activist.
The law enforcers view the current incident as one in which those throwing rocks could have killed another Palestinian and feel such violence must be stamped out.
Hilltop youth believe the police aggressively harass and arrest them, even though they are engaged in much lower-grade mischief than the bombings, shootings and other lethal attacks emanating much more frequently from the Palestinian side.
The police sometimes acknowledge that individual officers may beat a right-wing activist unjustifiably when trying to enforce the law. But they say the same sometimes happens to protesters from other groups as well. Still, the Right says special units in the Shin Bet and the police go out of their way to harass and arrest hilltop youth more than other groups.
The incident of the protest of separating a father and his baby is also  disputed. Right-wing activists call the police action inhuman, while police say the father should not have brought a baby to a violent protest and should have moved away when instructed to do so.
In short, all of the above latest tragic events are just the latest act in a long-running play which unfortunately probably has many more acts before any finale that reduces tensions.  


Tags West Bank police hilltop youth
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Will Israel and the US succeed in preventing war with Iran?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel greentech cooperation shows tremendous potential

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

The real reason behind Israel's elections: The role of Israel's courts

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Dov Lipman

Israeli leaders must plan for divide with diaspora elections will cause

 By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
3

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by