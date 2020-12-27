The ins and outs of the Ahuvia Sandak controversy - analysis

How can the police be investigating themselves for potential misconduct in the death of hilltop youth Ahuvia Sandak as well as co-passengers of Sandak at the same time?

With 1,000 right-wing demonstrators taking to the streets against the police in Jerusalem on Saturday night, and a long list of rabbis demanding a national commission of inquiry into police treatment of right-wing activists, what are the bigger issues at stake?

Sandak was killed last Monday when the vehicle he was in flipped over while he was fleeing from police who came to the scene after receiving reports that passengers in an Israeli vehicle were throwing rocks at a Palestinian vehicle.

Next, the police ordered the Israeli vehicle to pull over. Instead of complying, the driver attempted to escape from the scene.

The vehicle flipped over near Rimonim junction, leading to the death of Sandak. Four other passengers were injured.

Some of the passengers reportedly claimed that police caused the accident by slamming their patrol car into them, while police charged the passengers with negligently causing Sandak’s death.

It has not been determined who was driving the car when it flipped, whether the police rammed the car or under what circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Police Investigations Department (PID) is probing the police involved, while the regular police investigations division is investigating the hilltop youth involved.

Presumably, no matter what ruling is issued regarding police conduct, some or all of the hilltop youth may be charged with dangerous rock throwing, attempting to escape arrest and possibly dangerous driving.

Those calling for a state commission of inquiry do not trust PID to investigate its own and believe it will just paper over any police misconduct in favor of dumping responsibility on the hilltop youth.

Whether the hilltop youth are guilty, the police are guilty or both sides have some guilt, there is no love lost between right-wing activists and the police or Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officers who prosecute them on charges relating to harassment of Palestinians.

On the Shin Bet and police side there is the Duma case in which right-wing extremist Amiram Ben-Uliel murdered members of the Palestinian Dawabshe family in 2015. Ben-Uliel only has support from a very narrow section of the Right. But much animosity on the Right was generated when he and a minor co-conspirator underwent enhanced interrogation by the Shin Bet.

There is also the October 2018 manslaughter case against a right-wing minor for allegedly killing Palestinian woman Aysha Rabi, a passenger in a car who was struck in the head by a rock. Besides the minor who is currently on trial, several other minors were arrested for the crime and prevented from seeing a lawyer for some three weeks. Then they were released without being charged.

Also, this past January, several minors were arrested and held without access to a lawyer for one to two weeks, implicated in violent attacks against Palestinians. They were eventually released with no indictment.

Whether the absence of an indictment proves law enforcement wrongfully arrested people or whether it is simply difficult to make out a case against right-wing activists, few are willing to give evidence against a fellow activist.

The law enforcers view the current incident as one in which those throwing rocks could have killed another Palestinian and feel such violence must be stamped out.

Hilltop youth believe the police aggressively harass and arrest them, even though they are engaged in much lower-grade mischief than the bombings, shootings and other lethal attacks emanating much more frequently from the Palestinian side.

The police sometimes acknowledge that individual officers may beat a right-wing activist unjustifiably when trying to enforce the law. But they say the same sometimes happens to protesters from other groups as well. Still, the Right says special units in the Shin Bet and the police go out of their way to harass and arrest hilltop youth more than other groups.