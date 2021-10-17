'The Iran touch:' Iran is behind decline in Lebanon, Iraq - Bennett

Iranian influence is behind recent events in Lebanon and Iraq, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned at the start of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

Bennett referred to gunbattles in Beirut in recent days, amid Hezbollah-organized demonstrations against the investigation of last year's devastating port explosion, as well as the rise of the anti-Iran cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in Iraq's election last week

A voter hands a ballot paper to a poll worker at a polling station, as Iraqis go to the polls to vote in the parliamentary election, in Mosul, Iraq October 10, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED AL-MOUSILY)

“We are following the developments in Lebanon and a bit east of there, Iraq,” Bennett said. “In both cases, we see a trend coming from below, of forces that are simply sick of the control and influence of Iran, whether it’s Hezbollah in Lebanon or Shi’ite militias in Iraq, that was hit hard in the election that took place there last week.”

Bennett said both were a result of “the Iranian touch.”

“Every place the Iranians go enters a tailspin of violence, poverty, failure and instability,” the prime minister said.

Bennett expressed hope for the Lebanese and Iraqi people that they will free themselves from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ “suffocating grip” and build a better future for themselves.