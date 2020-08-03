The Mossad explodes with growth while IDF shrinks - report

The State Comptroller report on Monday drew attention to the explosive growth of the Mossad – far beyond its approved budget - in recent years as compared to the shrinking budget of the IDF.The report is an extremely rare and detailed disclosure of usually classified internal Mossad proceedings and debates regarding the long-term future of the organization, including a debate about moving its headquarters from Glilot, North of Tel Aviv, that took place in 2011. In fact, Matanyahu Englman’s first major security report as comptroller says that the spy agency blew through its NIS 1.5 bullion budget to NIS 2.6 billion for recent years.This is happening at the same time that the IDF is facing cutbacks across-the-board and having to make hard choices about discontinuing major weapons programs or forces in order to maintain others.Regarding the Mossad’s growth, the report revealed that in June 2017, Mossad Director Yossi Cohen told a gathering of the Mossad High Command that he, “is pondering the dilemma of the need to do more and regarding the openness of the state to facilitate the growth. As a reminder, we are reaching much larger numbers [than our budget] in contrast to (a different security agency) [the comptroller deleted the name] which halted its growth and in contrast to the IDF which is expected to reduce it [its growth].”Cohen continued, “We are going in the opposite direction and in contrast to the global trend where fewer employees are needed – with the Mossad it is the opposite.”This was actually a shift of Cohen’s position from a meeting of the Mossad High Command in June 2016, only a few months after he had taken over from his predecessor, Tamir Pardo.At the June 2016 meeting, Cohen said, “I am trying to understand why we are having trouble completing the project based on the original budget? We in the Mossad are not fully using our budget and every year we have extra money. This kind of project we do once every 30-40 years.”The Mossad Planning and Resources Division Chief (besides the Mossad Director, all other officials' identities are classified) responded, “because the Mossad is still at the very early stages of utilizing its annual budget. There could be a situation where we could significantly exceed [the budget].”He continued, “But it is hard to foresee far into the future with large funds in these quantities. I think we need to go to the Finance Ministry today and to prepare them for the possibility that we will far exceed the funding for the project.”The Deputy of the Mossad High Command interjected that the Finance Ministry, “must approve them [additional funding]. The Finance Ministry is a partner, whether it wants to be or not. We need to be careful that our ongoing work is not interrupted because then we will get into larger gaps.”This exchange appears to suggest that the Mossad is used to having its way with the Finance Ministry in a way that the IDF and most other agencies do not.At the same time that the Mossad seemed to be getting its way on aggressively expanding its budget, in June 2016, the Finance Ministry pressed the Mossad into agreeing to pay for certain items – worth dozens of millions of shekels - that it initially thought would be subsidized from a new different budget.The comptroller criticized the Mossad, the Finance Ministry and other ministries involved for leaving these items out of the general budgetary considerations. The Mossad left these items out after it successfully negotiated that it would pay off the owed funds in periodic payments over 15 years.Though some of the Mossad’s most recent growth has been attributed to strong relations between Cohen and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tensions between the Mossad and the Finance Ministry over an ever-expanding budget pre-dated Cohen.In March 2012, then-chief Pardo had an exchange with officials handling the issue about whether to just keep growing without cuts or to plateau the Mossad’s growth by reorienting old resources to new needs, including removing or re-tasking manpower from outdated roles.Though Pardo seemed to agree to slowing the Mossad’s growth, the report then said that the agency ignored this reduced growth commitment through the rest of Pardo’s tenure and until 2016.Later, Mossad officials said that human resource needs would double compared to the earlier more modest estimates of the Finance Ministry.At an April 2015 Mossad meeting, officials indicated that the Mossad’s technology division must grow by between one-third to one-half.In February 2016, the Mossad’s Logistics Division chief said that operations personnel had not grown significantly, but that support personnel had, while again floating the idea of trying to plateau growth.At the same time, a repeat theme from Mossad officials was that the state is using more and more clandestine operations for a variety of evolving national security needs.According to the comptroller, the Mossad responded to the report saying, “the rate of growth in reality is a product of an administrative decision by the management of the Mossad which was arrived at based on the responsibilities and missions of the Mossad.”Another fascinating saga explored by the report is the question of whether to move the Mossad headquarters from its long-standing spot at Glilot.According to the report, starting in 2011, the Mossad and other agencies reviewed 17 potential new spots, focusing in detail on seven of the potential new locations.The issue was that the Mossad needed far more office space as it continued to grow dramatically.In February 2013, Netanyahu made the final decision to keep the Mossad at Glilot and approved the 2040 long-term expansion plan in general terms.However, the comptroller criticized Netanyahu for failing to follow the plan going forward in terms of how it is ultimately evolving and expressing itself.In 2014, the Mossad, the Finance Ministry and the Israel Land Authority (ILA) signed a three-way deal to cover the spy agency’s future physical building needs through 2040.The first phase of building was due to run through 2021.Eventually, the Mossad would not only have far more offices, but also a new auditorium, an underground garage, a new central kitchen and cafeteria, new exercise spaces, a new synagogue, a new terminal for employees and suppliers to enter from, new laboratories and one new unidentified structure.The additions to the campus will also include significant new communications, water, electricity and other infrastructure.Originally, the NIS 1.5 billion set aside for expanding the Mossad campus at Glilot was broken down as NIS 1.17 billion from the Finance Ministry plus another NIS 330 million from the ILA.Part of the deal was made possible when the Mossad dropped its security-based objections to nearby new residential buildings.13,500 new residential units would be built worth NIS 5 billion.But all of the budget estimates were based on small steady growth whereas in 2016, the Mossad needed office space for an additional 20% employeesThe comptroller’s review was performed during the August 2016 to May 2018 time period.Englman said the Mossad failed to undertake a comprehensive review of its long-term budget needs to be able to continue to exist and remain effective when it filed its budget requests.Further, he said that the Mossad has said it needs to grow in human resources, but has not described in detail how it will utilize its new manpower.In addition, the report said that the agency did not perform an analysis of how certain agents can continue multitasking and how the qualifications of the new hired agents match up with the roles they will be designated for.Englman wrote that the National Security Council should have kept a more careful eye in following and supervising development of the Mossad’s long-term plan since it is part of the country’s long-term strategic vision.Besides the prime minister failing to supervise the program and the NIS 1.1 billion budget overrun, the comptroller criticized the ministerial subcommittee with authority over defense budgetary allocations of over NIS 500 million for failing to supervise the program.The report also makes references to the Intelligence Ministry, which technically has responsibility for the Mossad’s budget and sometimes leads the ministerial committee in that regard, but does not single it out for additional special criticism.Neither the prime minister’s office nor the intelligence ministry had responded at press time.The comptroller said that the Mossad responded that it was in regular touch with the Finance Ministry about its evolving needs.