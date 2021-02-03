The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The sky fell in on our data privacy and nobody noticed - analysis

The sky fell in this country and no one even noticed.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 20:36
Personal data source code (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Personal data source code (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Last week, the Privacy Authority handed down its most important decision in history, finding that the Likud, Yisrael Beytenu and Elector, a third party working for the Likud, had violated almost every privacy rule in the book in their handling of the digitized personal data of voters.
While acting Privacy Authority Director Shlomit Wegman-Rotner applauded the decision and likelihood that it would fine Elector and possibly even the political parties as major new progress, the message to those possessing citizens’ personal data was that no one cares what they do.
In February 2020, the personal information of 6,453,254 Israelis was leaked after the Likud Party uploaded the entire national voter registry to an application.
Besides the 2006 theft of the voter registry by two state employees for money, the leak is considered the most serious in Israel’s history.
The leaked information included voters’ names, ID numbers, phone numbers and addresses.
Israeli political parties receive information on voters before elections, and they are bound by law to guard it. They are forbidden from copying, erasing or transferring the registry.
The voter registry was uploaded to an application developed by Elector, a company that Likud used on Election Day. A security breach allowed the voter registry to be downloaded to a computer.
The leak was nothing short of “disastrous” and could endanger national security by providing access to key officials’ personal data to Iran and foreign intelligence agencies, former Shin Bet cyber official Harel Menashri told The Jerusalem Post at the time.
So the response of the government to possibly the greatest privacy breach in the country’s history was... fining titanic political parties and a large private company maybe up to a measly tens of thousands of shekels?
For these major players, this is hardly even paying a parking ticket.
No one even discussed potential criminal charges for violating privacy, though such criminal charges do exist.
So unconcerned by the decision was the Likud, that it did not even issue an official response.
Yisrael Beytenu and Elector blamed each other and the Likud, denied responsibility or said there was some isolated error that has been fixed.
None of the parties aiming to topple the current coalition said much about it or have adopted it as a significant campaign issue.
No harm done to the 6.5 million people, and everyone should just move on as if nothing happened.
Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall that the government’s response would be weak from the beginning.
Back in February 2020, the privacy authority gave no details about the potential consequences of the leak or a timeline to plug it.
When asked throughout the last year for updates, there was no feeling of imminence from the authority.
In November 2020, a spokesperson for the Privacy Authority told the Post that there might be a decision soon, but that it could also take a few more months.
One might have thought that if the Authority wanted to have any impact on the current election that the decision would be rushed to come out in December 2020.
With a decision a full month into election season, clearly improving the process for the current election was not a top priority for the authority or anyone else.
The Authority clearly took pride in meticulously diagnosing and listing all the many errors that Likud, Yisrael Beytenu and Elector made regarding protecting privacy, but it can be pretty easily summed up: they didn’t do anything to protect privacy and no one from any of these groups had designated any individual as responsible for caring.
As if the audience was a group of children and not grownups who know that enforcing legal obligations requires due diligence, the Privacy Authority said that it was improper that the political parties had just taken Elector’s word for it that everything would be protected.
Of course, Elector blamed the Likud for the most problematic voter data breaches, saying the party had gone rogue and added voters’ medical data to its own internal lists.
How is it that there are not bigger consequences?
Apparently, most of this is not the Privacy Authority’s fault as that is the state of the current law.
It seems that no political parties want limits on their efficiency for sharing and moving around voter data so there are basically zero or negligible penalties.
So why isn’t the public up in arms?
It is not clear if the public is clueless, feels too disempowered by not understanding the technological issues, still embraces efficiency over privacy or some other reason.
One staggering stat which puts some fault on the public came from the Privacy Authority with a different report in November 2020.
In that report, the Authority said that private companies that store and use customers’ personal information are deficient a staggering 71% of the time when handling that data, especially with regard to third parties.
Thirty-six surveyed corporations continued to ignore updated legal guidelines for protecting personal data.
Breaking down the 71% figure, the report said 53% of companies handling customers’ personal data in regard to third parties was moderately deficient, while 18% were significantly deficient.
If all of our data is being misused by more than two-thirds of the private sector, what should we care if public officials are doing the same?
Whoever is to blame for the toothless laws for enforcing privacy, it seems that without a sustained public outcry combined with political parties making it part of their platforms, the issue is likely to continue to repeat itself.


Tags Likud privacy data
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by