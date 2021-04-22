The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The two faces of Israel: Inconsiderate or problem-solvers?

Where does this “two-faced” Sabra phenomenon come from?

By STEWART WEISS  
APRIL 22, 2021 01:37
PASSING A baby over the Kotel mechitza. Here in Israel, passersby will give mothers unsolicited advice about their children (photo credit: SOPHIE GORDON/FLASH90)
PASSING A baby over the Kotel mechitza. Here in Israel, passersby will give mothers unsolicited advice about their children
(photo credit: SOPHIE GORDON/FLASH90)
Two faces have I; one to laugh and one to cry. (Lou Christie, 1963)
My friend Avi tells the following story. He drove his family up north for a hike on Yom Ha’atzmaut. As all the regular parking spots were already taken, he parked his car on the side of a steep hill. After the hike, when he got in his car to drive away, his back wheels got stuck in the mud and he slid dangerously close to the edge of the hill.
He decided not to take any chances and so he called his towing service. They told him that since it was a holiday, it would take them about three hours until they could get to him. And – they said that he wouldn’t be covered by his insurance, since he wasn’t in an accident and didn’t have a flat tire; it would cost him NIS 700 for them to move the car one meter back on to the road. For good measure, they berated him for parking in such a dangerous spot.
What to do?! He didn’t want to pay that much money and he certainly didn’t want to wait around for three hours. So he got out of the car and yelled, to no one in particular, “Can someone help me?” People were hurrying to get home, and no one seemed ready to come to Avi’s aid.
But then he had an idea. He asked, in a loud, plaintive voice, “Does anyone here know how to get a car out of the mud?”
Immediately, several of the other drivers rushed to his side. “Of course we know what to do!” they said, and they proceeded to lecture him on the art of parking before they took over the wheel. It took some time – the different helpers first argued among themselves whether to drive forward or to go in reverse, or to do both by rocking the car back and forth – but they eventually succeeded in dislodging the car and putting it back on the road. The helpers each gave Avi a high five and declared this might just have been the best part of their day. 
I OFFER this as a nutshell glimpse of our amazing little country. On the one hand, Israelis can be gruff, stand-offish and downright inconsiderate. You may wish a stranger “Shabbat Shalom” and he might flash you back a curious look that says, “Do I know you?!” He might move right past you in line at the bank or post office, as if you are invisible. But if you are clearly in need – especially if you appeal to his or her sense of superiority – then you have nothing to worry about; you’ll get quick assistance, and a lecture to boot.
How often does a young mother walk her baby in a carriage, and passersby stop to tell her, “Cover that child – the sun is too strong!” or conversely, “Take that cover off, babies need fresh air and sunshine!” And if a father crosses the street against the light while walking with his little ones (many Israelis, alas, suffer from a vision ailment known as “stop-light blindness”), he will undoubtedly be berated by anyone and everyone for being a terrible role model to his children, whose precious lives he is recklessly endangering.
Israelis love to give advice. After all, we are the “how-to” nation; we know how to solve every problem and aren’t afraid to share our wisdom with anyone who’ll listen. We can win a war with a gun that doesn’t fire (the famous Davidka) and we can manufacture water out of thin air (the Watergen “Genny”). The story is told about the elderly Israeli who heard a lecture about the Six Day War from a participant and yelled out to the officer,“I could have done it in five!”
Where does this “two-faced” Sabra phenomenon come from? Why are Israelis so very hard and stubborn and intractable, and yet at the same time they can be soft and caring and generous?
I want to suggest an answer to this riddle. It requires us to understand the mindset we acquired throughout our history. In all our many sojourns in the Diaspora, we learned two basic essentials for our survival: be tough and be wary. We often were at an automatic disadvantage, denied the same basic rights and privileges that others had. We were barred from guilds and universities and many areas of employment. We generally had little or no access to the seats of power, be they political, military or social. And so we had to fend for ourselves, carefully guarding whatever we had and making sure our family was provided for and safe.
At the same time, we were wary of those around us. We were never sure who we could trust; which of our neighbors were true friends, and which were prepared to sell us out if and when the situation went south; who looked upon us in respect and admiration and who in jealousy and dislike. And so we “circled the wagons” and kept our relationships close and intimate, revealing as little about ourselves as necessary. Only when we were sure about those we felt would not harm us did we show our warm and generous side. Until then, we stayed insular and insecure.
THAT EXPLAINS why, at first blush, we may seem unconcerned and uninterested in others. But as soon as there is a connection, a commonality, a cause, we change our spots. We let our defenses down and we offer a helping hand – especially if it gives us the opportunity to show just how clever and creative we are. 
Luckily, we are such a small community and bound together so tightly that we quickly dissolve the degrees of separation between us and find that connection. It may come via the schools at which we’ve studied, the places we’ve lived, a mutual friend or relative, or by way of that great equalizer – the army. In milliseconds, we can discover a common denominator that turns a perfect stranger into an acquaintance.
Consider the beggar who knocked on the door of a house and asked for assistance. 
“I don’t know you,” said the owner, “I only give to those I know.” So the beggar waited a bit, walked around the block, then came back to the house and knocked again. “I told you I don’t know you!” said the irate owner. “Of course you do!” said the beggar, “we spoke just a few minutes ago!”
So the next time you see a fellow driver stuck in the mud, or senior citizens struggling with their groceries, don’t wait to play “Israel Geography;” just jump right in and help. After all, we really are one family, aren’t we? 
The writer is director of the Jewish Outreach Center of Ra’anana. 
jocmtv@netvision.net.il


Tags Israel culture Israelis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sarah Halimi murder: No excuse for killing, hating Jews - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE
Neville Teller

The Drama of Radio: The past and the future

 By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by