The week in readers' pictures

DESPITE CORONAVIRUS restrictions, visitors throng to the Tel Aviv beach, vastly increasing the risk of a mass outbreak of the virus. (Anne Dubitzky)

CAN’T SEE the forest for the trees – which are praying in a socially distanced outdoor minyan in Gush Etzion. (Zev Rothkoff)

FRANKLY, MY wonderment grows/ As you hang in the air by your toes./ My camera’s not ready; My aim’s not yet steady/ You think you can please hold that pose? (Shani Hirsh)

IF YOU want a swell shell to sell, you’ll do well if you dwell near this beach – like Shirel. (Shirel Weisbard)

BENEFIT OF the doubt: Let’s try to believe that this able-bodied young man somehow just didn’t notice the signs designating the front seat 1) for elderly/handicapped persons and 2) as a no-phone zone. (Daniel Santacruz)