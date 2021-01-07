The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
This week in Jerusalem - A round-up of city affairs

What has been going on in Israel's capital this week?

By PEGGY CIDOR  
JANUARY 7, 2021 14:16
PRESIDENT REUVEN RIVLIN with Hadassah director-general Prof. Zeev Rotstein. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
PRESIDENT REUVEN RIVLIN with Hadassah director-general Prof. Zeev Rotstein.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
Storytelling: Tall tales
The district planning and construction committee has rejected a project to build two towers of 24 stories each near the Malha Mall. Residents objected to the towers, pointing out that towers planned along the light rail path are not allowed to exceed 18 stories. The two planned towers were to include 280 housing units for elderly residents, commercial areas, access to a nearby archeological plot that would be installed as a public garden, and ample underground parking, that would replace the actual open parking around the mall.
The project is not completely nixed; the committee has required that entrepreneurs resubmit plans that don’t exceed the 18 stories permitted.
Hadassah headlines
Following the Health Ministry decision to stop vaccinations through the hospitals and to administer them only through the kupot holim, Hadassah Medical Center CEO Prof. Zeev Rotstein ordered the dismantling of the coronavirus wings in the hospital.
Rotstein has expressed his disappointment with the decision, but without a supply of the vaccines, there was no choice and the wings prepared to welcome and vaccinate Jerusalemites there were shuttered as of Monday this week.
In a related story, the Health Ministry decided that all the hospitals in Jerusalem have reached their capacity in hospitalizing Jerusalemites ill with coronavirus; until further notice, additional ill persons will be sent through Magen David Adom to hospitals in the Tel Aviv region.
Hail to Braille
“Hatene,” a local association focused on the special needs of blind people, has persuaded a number of restaurants and coffee shops in the city to make menus available in Braille to mark the 112th birthday of French educator Louis Braille. As of this week – at least for take away until the end of the coronavirus restrictions – such menus are available at Kadosh, Cafe Avihail, Hamotzi, Valero and Rahmo, and the list grows daily. This should be another way to enable the visually impaired to be as independent as possible, say the Hatene directors.


