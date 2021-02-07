Thousands expected at funeral of senior ultra-Orthodox rabbi

Rabbi Haim Meir Wosner, a senior and revered ultra-Orthodox rabbi, died on Sunday aged 82 from COVID-19, and thousands of mourners are expected to attend his funeral. Wosner is the son of the late Rabbi Shmuel Halevi Wosner, considered one of the greatest arbiters of Jewish law of recent generations whose own funeral in Bnei Brak was attended by an estimated 100,000 mourners, during which two people were crushed to death due to overcrowding outside of Wosner’s yeshiva. Haim Meir Wosner was a senior rabbinic authority in Bnei Brak and dean of the Hachmei Lublin Yeshiva in the city which was founded by his father. Wosner reportedly contracted COVID-19 after attending the wedding of his granddaughter last month according to the Kikar Hashabbat news website. Last month, tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox mourners attended the funerals of Rabbi Meshulam David Soloveitchik and Rabbi Yitzhak Scheiner, both revered and respected figures who died on the same day, both after having contracted the coronavirus.
