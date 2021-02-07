The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Thousands expected at funeral of senior ultra-Orthodox rabbi

Rabbi Haim Meir Wosner, son of renowned arbiter of Jewish law Rabbi Shmuel Halevi Wosner, died after contracting COVID-19.

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 17:17
THE FUNERAL of Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, on Sunday, in Jerusalem. The failure of haredi communities to come to terms with COVID-19, leading to extraordinary high rates of illness and death, requires soul-searching both internally and externally. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Rabbi Haim Meir Wosner, a senior and revered ultra-Orthodox rabbi, died on Sunday aged 82 from COVID-19, and thousands of mourners are expected to attend his funeral.
Wosner is the son of the late Rabbi Shmuel Halevi Wosner, considered one of the greatest arbiters of Jewish law of recent generations whose own funeral in Bnei Brak was attended by an estimated 100,000 mourners, during which two people were crushed to death due to overcrowding outside of Wosner’s yeshiva.
Haim Meir Wosner was a senior rabbinic authority in Bnei Brak and dean of the Hachmei Lublin Yeshiva in the city which was founded by his father.
Wosner reportedly contracted COVID-19 after attending the wedding of his granddaughter last month according to the Kikar Hashabbat news website.
Last month, tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox mourners attended the funerals of Rabbi Meshulam David Soloveitchik and Rabbi Yitzhak Scheiner, both revered and respected figures who died on the same day, both after having contracted the coronavirus.


