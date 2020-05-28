Thousands honor drowned dancer Ayman Safiah at his funeral



Thousands of mourners attended the funeral of Arab-Israeli dancer Ayman Safiah who was laid to rest on Thursday in his hometown of Kafr Yasif, N12 reported.



A successful international dancer, an openly gay man who discussed the issue on national television and a Communist in his political views, Safiah's funeral was attended by family members, friends and people of note from Israeli dance and culture.

Culture Minister Hili Tropper called his death “a great loss” for the field of dance and said Safiah “achieved notice around the world.”



Safiah, who was 29-years-old at the time of his death, was on a camping trip with friends on Sunday when they decided to swim in the sea. The currents proved too powerful and, while he was able to push a friend out of the water, saving her life, Safiah was unable to save himself.His body was found on Wednesday after intense searches that included his family, friends, volunteers and police forces.

In the days before he was found, social media, as well as some Arab-Israeli MKs, lamented the lack of media attention to his disappearance and hinted that had he been a Jewish-Israeli the response would have been quicker.



In a Wednesday press release, police reported helicopters and various technological means were used to locate Safiah.



Joint List party leader Aymen Odeh said that the hundreds of volunteers who searched for him, “both Arabs and Jews, prove his spirit is still with us.” Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen said that he was an inspiration to young people in Arab-Israeli society that all they need is “access to the stage to break through.” He added that “we are all mourning today.”

