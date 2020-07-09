Thousands of jellyfish, one sea turtle found in Rotenberg Power Station

While the number of jellyfish was enough to frighten even the most seasoned sea fairer, the employees were able to spot a sea turtle among them, possibly taking advantage of the situation as jellyfish is a favorite food of some sea turtle species.

While the sea turtle managed to make light of the situation, it and the jellyfish pose a real danger to the power plant's operating systems, as they can disrupt the station's production process.

In order to prevent the jellyfish from being sucked into the operating systems, filters are put in place to catch them and direct them to tanks.

Jellyfish are a common phenomenon for Israeli beach goers. Swimmers are used to keeping an eye out for them in the water, while sunbathers and those remaining on the beach know to look out for the many that wash up on shores. This isn't the first time that jellyfish were reported to have caused problems for the power station. At the time, researchers from the University of Haifa's Charney School of Marine Sciences They added that, "[the jellyfish] are predators, and massive swarms/blooms with large predation pressure can cause ecosystems to become unbalanced."

Overnight, employees of the Rotenberg Power Station located on the Mediterranean sea-shores of Ashkelon encountered thousands of jellyfish riding in on sea water currents used to cool down the station's power production systems.