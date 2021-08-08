Three brothers suspected of murdering their mother in northern Israel

Three brothers — ages 20, 23 and 28 — along with another relative, all residents of the Zarzir local council, were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murdering their 46-year-old mother and hiding her body near the mountainous region of the Jordan River, Israel police reported on Sunday.

In the late morning hours of Friday, a private vehicle in the Jordan river area broke through a police checkpoint and suspicion arose that it had been involved in a criminal incident.

Police began searches to locate the vehicle, while the central unit began investigative actions to locate the identities of the occupants of the vehicle. During the investigation, it was suspected that a missing 46-year-old woman from Zarzir was related to the case, since the name of one of the missing woman's sons came up as a suspect for both her absence and the checkpoint breach.

After an intensive investigation, the suspicion grew that the woman had been murdered. Detectives from the central unit tried to track down the suspect who went underground and disappeared for hours, in parallel with the search for the missing woman.

Towards 5:00 p.m. on Friday, the suspect tried to break into a police checkpoint that was deployed following the investigation. Police forces chased the suspect and he was arrested after a foot chase near the northern town of Nahalal.

As part of the investigation, the three sons of the deceased were arrested along with another relative who is suspected of assisting the murder, and whose detention was extended in court until Thursday.

Many policemen, accompanied by a helicopter, dogs, cavalry and the Israel Police's reconnaissance unit, continued to search for the missing woman, and after 26 hours of searching, the woman's body was found in the area of ​​the mountainous Jordan River.

Northern District Commander Superintendent Shimon Lavi said following the search that "The rapid activity of the Central Unit's investigators in locating the suspect, combined with the suspicion that it was a murder, led to the launch of all the Northern District forces for a quick and extensive operation to locate the victim's body and prevent its disappearance, once again proving our full commitment to solving crimes in Arab society using all available means: in the air, on the ground and special forces together."

At this stage the investigation is still in progress, the detention of the three brothers has been extended in court, in accordance with a police request, Monday, August 16, and all details from the investigation are under a gag order until an indictment is filed.