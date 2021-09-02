The Tel Aviv district prosecutor indicted Yitzhak Guita (20), Tamir Sarur (22) and Yitzhak Saban (27) on numerous charges for offenses that occurred during Operation Guardian of the Walls and the riots that took place in Israel concurrently. Charges against the three included terror charges and nationalist offenses.

Guita allegedly sent messages inciting to violence in a group of those organizing to harm Arab Israelis and Arab-owned businesses. "A good Arab is an Arab in the grave," sent Guita, according to the indictment.

"We are bringing back Jewish pride to our people if our government can't [...] do what you want, come with what you want, some of the Bat Yam promenade is Arab businesses," Guita is also accused of writing.

After the messages were sent, dozens of people gathered, allegedly including the defendants, and began smashing windows of Arab-owned businesses chanting "death to Arabs," and other calls, according to the indictment.

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioted in the city, and ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021 (YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90).