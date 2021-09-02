The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Three indicted for attacks on Arabs during Operation Guardian of the Walls

Three men have been indicted for charges including terror charges after alleged attacks on Arabs during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 01:26
This is Hamas’s victory image. Policemen stand near a burning police car during clashes with Arab rioters in the Arab-Jewish town of Lod this week. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
This is Hamas’s victory image. Policemen stand near a burning police car during clashes with Arab rioters in the Arab-Jewish town of Lod this week.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
The Tel Aviv district prosecutor indicted Yitzhak Guita (20), Tamir Sarur (22) and Yitzhak Saban (27) on numerous charges for offenses that occurred during Operation Guardian of the Walls and the riots that took place in Israel concurrently. Charges against the three included terror charges and nationalist offenses.
Guita allegedly sent messages inciting to violence in a group of those organizing to harm Arab Israelis and Arab-owned businesses. "A good Arab is an Arab in the grave," sent Guita, according to the indictment.
"We are bringing back Jewish pride to our people if our government can't [...] do what you want, come with what you want, some of the Bat Yam promenade is Arab businesses," Guita is also accused of writing.
After the messages were sent, dozens of people gathered, allegedly including the defendants, and began smashing windows of Arab-owned businesses chanting "death to Arabs," and other calls, according to the indictment.
Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioted in the city, and ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021 (YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90).Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioted in the city, and ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021 (YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90).
An Arab passerby was physically attacked during the incident by multiple attackers, allegedly including those indicted. The man, severely beaten, was seriously injured and significant damage was done to his vehicle.


Tags indictment racism riot nationalism arabs Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must ease the process with entry permits - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett-the-mensch refuses to be the ‘un-apologist-in-chief’ - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Emily Schrader

Did the US throw Afghans under the bus? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett, Netanyahu, Michaeli: 3 very different trips to the US - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by