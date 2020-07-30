Tisha B'Av walked goes on as planned, only 50 permitted to take part

The annual Tisha B'Av walk, organized by Women in Green, was held in Jerusalem as planned, however, only 50 people were permitted to participate due to coronavirus restrictions.The Women in Green movement emphasized that the 50 participants who took part in Thursday's walk represented the thousands who were unable to be in attendance this year.The walk is the continuation of the ancient Jewish tradition that ceased during the British Mandate period - however, renewed in the 90s by Women in Green.Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion made a pre-recorded statement before the walk.“The walk also expresses the deepening of the Jewish People’s roots in Jerusalem”, he said, blessing the participants of the walk and its organizers with the hope for the building of the Temple next year and that masses of people will come “to be blessed by its glory and holiness.”Attorney Nili Naouri, Head of Israel is Forever, also spoke before the ceremony to express the lament in the day of observance.“As punishment for the sin of the spies, the People of Israel remained in the desert for 40 years until all of that generation passed away. Have we learned our lesson? No! For 53 years we have been checking whether parts of the Land of Israel that were liberated in the Six Day War are worth it," said Naouri."Should we trade them for a sham peace, shouldn’t we give them to a people that doesn’t even exist and part of whose population are terrorists? We have once again forgotten that G-d gave us this Land, we have again forgotten that Judea and Samaria and the Temple Mount are the source of our right to the entire Land. We must listen to Caleb ben Yefuneh: “Let us go up and possess it for we are well able to overcome it," the attorney added.Just as in years prior, historian Aryeh Klein led the walk, telling stories of the unique history of Jerusalem.Other members of Knesset including Bezalel Smotrich and Ze'ev Elkin made pre-recorded statements before the event as well.“The new Nationalism, that we are rebuilding here on its ruins, must take upon itself with greater resolution, the building of Jerusalem, materially and spiritually”, said Smotrich, adding that “there is one specific day when we are reminded of the lack of our sanctuary, and this entire walk around the walls reflects the longings to build Jerusalem in the innermost, most holy and noble meaning. These longings are the engine that must drive our motivation throughout the year."We connect to the sadness and mourning over the destruction and draw much strength from it to build the Land and Jerusalem as the heart of our nationalist revolt."