Top Mossad official forced to resign after embezzlement scandal

A senior official the Mossad who had been serving in a foreign country had been embezzling funds from the organization, N12 reported on Monday evening.

The official had reportedly been embezzling funds from the organization for a long time - totaling tens of thousands of euros.

After the embezzlement was discovered, the official was reportedly forced to return the money and leave the organization.

The report detailed that although the amount embezzled is not considered a large sum of money, institutional personnel operating in foreign countries handle large sums - something that is based on a principle of trust.

Once that trust had been broken, the organization was forced to act decisively.