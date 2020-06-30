The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tourism industry protests lack of support amid coronavirus crisis

Other than cases deemed exceptional by the Foreign Ministry, all foreign nationals have been denied entry to Israel since March 18.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 30, 2020 14:21
Tourism industry protests outside Finance Ministry, June 30, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tourism industry protests outside Finance Ministry, June 30, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Workers from the tourism industry protested outside the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem on Tuesday, as the industry continues to remain largely closed due to coronavirus restrictions and the lack of tourists.
"Open the skies!" shouted protesters, while waving model airplanes. The protesters demanded support from the government for the time they were unable to operate and for flights with other countries to be reopened.
After Greece and Cyprus announced plans to allow Israeli tourists to visit the country earlier this month, many companies rushed to return to selling tickets, rooms and packages to eager customers.
However, the European Union announced on Saturday that Israel is considered a "red country" due to its high infection rates, meaning Israelis will not be allowed to enter the EU. The compounded losses from this sudden turn of events and the cancellation of Passover trips cost tour groups hundreds of thousands of euros, along with the costs of marketing the now cancelled trips, according to Ynet.
Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir informed the protesters that a round table would be formed with representatives of the tourism industry in order to prepare a plan to reopen flights, according to Channel 12.
The Information and Research Center of the National Security Council warned on Tuesday that if the current infection rate continues and the epidemic isn't constrained, then Israel will not open its skies on August 1, according to KAN news.
About 9% of those who have applied for unemployment benefits work in the hospitality industry, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister paper Maariv. This marks a 6,000% increase, 1.5 times the increase in the number of unemployed from the commercial industry.
Only 2,300 foreign visitors arrived in Israel during the entire month of May, according to official data published on Thursday, reflecting the impact of strict government restrictions on international travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Other than cases deemed exceptional by the Foreign Ministry, all foreign nationals have been denied entry to Israel since March 18, even if they can prove their ability to remain in home isolation for 14 days upon arrival.
The figures represent a dramatic drop compared to previous years, with about 466,000 visitors arriving in May 2019 – including 440,000 tourists.
Last year, Israeli hoteliers enjoyed a third consecutive record-breaking year of tourism in 2019, welcoming approximately 4.55 million tourists to the country. Incoming tourism injected approximately NIS 23 billion ($6.67b.) into the economy, the Tourism Ministry said.
Organized incoming tourism contributes a total of NIS 8 billion ($2.32b.) annually to the Israeli economy, or 40% of all tourism-related income, according to the Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association. In 2018, over 1.25 million tourists arrived in Israel as part of 30,000 groups - primarily Christian tours.
Last week, ministers voted to allocate financial aid worth over NIS 50 million ($14.5m.) to support the tourism-dependent city of Tiberias. The assistance package will assist a variety of stakeholders to encourage tourism in the city, located on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, which has been among the hardest hit locations during the coronavirus outbreak due to its dependence on international, Christian tourism.
According to the National Insurance Institute, the number of people who have applied for unemployment benefits who have not returned to work was 673,567. Since the beginning of the crisis, 1,074,905 Israelis have requested unemployment benefits, and more than 92% were accepted, the NII said.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Eytan Halon contributed to this report.


Tags Tourism protests Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our leaders need to stop behaving like children and act responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow The ethics of firing in the time of coronavirus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by