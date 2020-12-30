Trump administration working on another normalization deal in January

The US is pushing for another Arab or Muslim state to normalize relations with Israel in the three weeks before US President Donald Trump leaves office, a Trump administration source said on Wednesday.“We’re working very hard on making it happen,” the source, who has been involved in negotiations for the Abraham Accords, as the agreements are called, said. A second Trump administration confirmed the ongoing efforts. In the past four months, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have all joined the Abraham Accords establishing – or in the case of Morocco renewing – open and official diplomatic relations with Israel.Sources in Jerusalem and Washington have said in recent weeks that Indonesia, Mauritania or Oman could be the next country to join the accords, all of which have had some level of clandestine or unofficial ties with Jerusalem in the past. There have been persistent reports of progress with Pakistan, as well.Secret ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia have been warming in recent years and months, to the extent that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in the Saudi city of Neom earlier this month.The Trump administration approved the sale of $290 million in precision-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia this week, and Israeli officials have speculated that the Saudis would seek maximum benefit from the US in exchange for normalization.Vice President Mike Pence’s planned visit to Israel in a week and a half, which could have been a venue to announce a new Abraham Accords agreement, has been called off, Yediot Aharonot reported. A Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson said Pence’s visit had not been finalized.
