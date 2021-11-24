The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
TUS to launch Tel Aviv - Düsseldorf route in January

The Cypriot/European airline said fares for the bi-weekly flight will start at 75 euro each direction on its 320 Airbus aircraft.

By ZEV STUB
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 15:19

Updated: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 15:35
A TUS Airways 320 Airbus aircraft
A TUS Airways 320 Airbus aircraft
(photo credit: ELLIOTT KEFALAS)
TUS Airways will launch direct flights between Tel Aviv and Düsseldorf, Germany, starting in January.
The Cypriot/European airline said fares for the biweekly flight will start at €75 each direction on its 320 Airbus aircraft.
The company also offers a route between Tel Aviv and Larnaca, Cyprus.
Düsseldorf is a major city in Germany and is considered a capital of fashion and shopping, as well as a leading center and for businesses and international exhibitions. Düsseldorf Airport also offers easy access to the cities of Cologne, Bonn and Dortmund.
Beginning January 10, the flight will leave Tel Aviv at 9:30 a.m. and return at 3 p.m. on Mondays, and leave at 9 a.m. and return at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Tickets are already available at travel agents and on the company’s website, www.tusairways.com
TUS will offer two types of classes and four types of tickets, including a BEST card that includes a premium seat in the front of the plane, an empty middle seat, two pieces of luggage (a trolley and up to 20 kg.), a full meal and a drink and entry to the business lounge at the airports.
Passengers at the Departure hall at the Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv on December 14, 2020. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)Passengers at the Departure hall at the Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv on December 14, 2020. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
TUS suspended operations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has now returned with a new “hybrid” (flexible) format that operates both low-cost and full-service flights, depending on the destination and the product. The company has also replaced and upgraded its aircraft fleet.


