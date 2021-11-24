TUS to launch Tel Aviv - Düsseldorf route in January

TUS Airways will launch direct flights between Tel Aviv and Düsseldorf, Germany, starting in January.

The Cypriot/European airline said fares for the biweekly flight will start at €75 each direction on its 320 Airbus aircraft.

The company also offers a route between Tel Aviv and Larnaca, Cyprus.

Düsseldorf is a major city in Germany and is considered a capital of fashion and shopping, as well as a leading center and for businesses and international exhibitions. Düsseldorf Airport also offers easy access to the cities of Cologne, Bonn and Dortmund.

Beginning January 10, the flight will leave Tel Aviv at 9:30 a.m. and return at 3 p.m. on Mondays, and leave at 9 a.m. and return at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Tickets are already available at travel agents and on the company’s website, www.tusairways.com

TUS will offer two types of classes and four types of tickets, including a BEST card that includes a premium seat in the front of the plane, an empty middle seat, two pieces of luggage (a trolley and up to 20 kg.), a full meal and a drink and entry to the business lounge at the airports.

Passengers at the Departure hall at the Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv on December 14, 2020. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)