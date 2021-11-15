The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man injures head after jumping on Berlin Holocaust Monument blocks

The Holocaust Memorial near the Berlin Parliament was inaugurated in 2005 and consists of 2,700 concrete blocks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 02:21
The Berlin Holocaust Memorial, officially named the Monument to the Murdered Jews in Europe.
An Italian tourist seriously injured his head Sunday morning after climbing on one of the concrete blocks that comprise the Berlin Holocaust Memorial and falling from it, the Associated Press reported.
The circumstances regarding the injury remain unclear, though local Berlin media said the young man had underestimated the height of the concrete slab – which was in an unlit part of the memorial – and fell, suffering head injuries in the process. The Italian tourist, 21, was rushed to the hospital, according to AP.
The Holocaust Memorial near the Berlin parliament was inaugurated in 2005 and consists of 2,700 concrete blocks. Although accessible to the public, visitors are asked to refrain from performing offensive behaviors – such as running or jumping from one concrete block to another, AP reported – though acts of indecency have been reported in the past.
Earlier this November, the Berlin Police had to issue an apology over the conduct of two Berlin officers at the monument. The officers in question had been photographed doing push-ups on the monument’s iconic concrete blocks.
The monument, which is next door to the US embassy, has in the past been vandalized by neo-Nazis, and in 2014 a man was caught launching fireworks and urinating from one of the blocks.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet with German's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the Berlin Holocaust Memorial, October 6, 2020 (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet with German's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the Berlin Holocaust Memorial, October 6, 2020 (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Uwe Neumärker, director of the Berlin Holocaust memorial, told German news outlet BZ in response to the police incident that “I am all the more stunned. The Holocaust and the crimes of [the] National Socialism [Party] should be a focus of the training of civil servants."
Germany documented 2,032 antisemitic incidents in 2019, according to government figures, which was the highest tally since 2001 and a 13% increase over 2018.


Tags Holocaust germany germans and jews Holocaust Memorial Museum antisemitism
