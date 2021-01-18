The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Two Israelis refuse to wear masks on flight from Dubai

The two reportedly refused to put on their masks because they were eating sunflower seeds.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 18, 2021 01:28
ISRAIR FLIGHT attendants wear full protective gear as they help a passenger disembark in Belgrade earlier this month. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
ISRAIR FLIGHT attendants wear full protective gear as they help a passenger disembark in Belgrade earlier this month.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Two Israelis, flying from Dubai to Israel, refused to wear their masks despite mandatory coronavirus regulations and repeated instruction from the flight crew to do so, N12 reported Sunday. The two reportedly refused to put on their masks because they were eating sunflower seeds.
Israel Police met the passengers on the plane when it landed at Ben-Gurion Airport, and escorted them from the plane. A complaint against them was filed with the police, N12 reported.
The airline issued a statement saying that they viewed the incident as serious. "We make sure to follow directives and act in accordance with the purple ribbon rules," said the statement, according to N12. "We look on any variance from the regulations as a serious incident and prioritize keeping our passengers safe."
On Sunday, the government approved requiring all returnees on flights from Dubai to stay in state-run coronavirus hotels.
The Health Ministry recommended transferring all passengers from the UAE into these hotels, as well as people coming from Brazil, a move that was passed by the cabinet late Sunday and went into effect on Sunday at 1 a.m.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


