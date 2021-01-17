The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gov’t expected to require all Dubai returnees to isolate in COVID hotels

If the cabinet approves the move, the decision will likely go into effect as early as 1 a.m. Sunday night.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 17, 2021 18:45
Etihad Airways' Boeing 787 ׳Greenliner׳ makes the first commercial flight to Israel, October 19, 2020 (photo credit: UDI SHAHAM)
Etihad Airways' Boeing 787 ׳Greenliner׳ makes the first commercial flight to Israel, October 19, 2020
(photo credit: UDI SHAHAM)
Against the backdrop of the discovery of more cases of the South African mutation in the country, some cases which were brought into Israel by returnees from the United Arab Emirates, it is likely that beginning as early as Sunday night, all returnees on flights from Dubai will be required to stay in state-run coronavirus hotels.
The Health Ministry is reportedly recommending transferring all passengers from the emirates, as well as people coming into the country from Africa, Central and South America and large parts of the Far East into these hotels.
The ministry reported over the weekend that four cases of the South African mutation were discovered through genetic sequencing in people who returned from Dubai last weekend. The travelers had taken coronavirus tests at Ben-Gurion Airport on return to the country and tested positive for the virus. 
If the cabinet approves the move, the decision will likely go into effect as early as 1 a.m. Sunday night.
"We are continuing to deal with new variants entering the country through the airport," said coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash on Sunday during an afternoon press briefing. He said that there are 20 known cases of the variant in the country that results from seven chains of infection. On Saturday night, the Health Ministry reported 12 cases. 
He said that the ministry has “recommended that the UAE be included in the list of countries that require a stay in a coronavirus hotel upon return to Israel.
He noted that the Health Ministry is also pushing to require that people entering Israel be required to present a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Although it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was open to the move, so far it has not come to fruition. 
According to New Right chairman Naftali Bennett, some 750,000 entered Israel during the pandemic without being screened in advance.
"Instead of being photographed every two days next to a plane for PR purposes, Netanyahu and [Transportation Minister Miri] Regev should have made sure that every passenger entering Israel would be tested,” Bennett said Sunday in criticism of the government. 
He said that requiring testing would have stopped the entry of any of the noted mutations into Israel. 
"The great failure of Netanyahu and Regev's Ben-Gurion Airport policy embodies all the amateurism and indifference of this bad government,” he added. “While Netanyahu’s government imposed lockdowns and frustrated the country's citizens, it left a huge loophole of infection through Ben-Gurion Airport.”


