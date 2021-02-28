The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UAE ambassador set to arrive in Israel tomorrow

Austrian Chancellor, Danish PM to visit to discuss COVID vaccine production with Netanyahu.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 28, 2021 15:52
UAE Ambassador to Israel, Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja (photo credit: UAE MOFA)
UAE Ambassador to Israel, Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja
(photo credit: UAE MOFA)
The United Arab Emirates' first-ever Ambassador to Israel Muhammad Mahmoud Al Khaja is expected to arrive in the country on Monday.
Al Khaja will have to take a coronavirus test upon arrival and get a negative result before presenting his charter letter to the Foreign Ministry and his credentials to President Reuven Rivlin.
Al Khaja has been tweeting in Hebrew, English and Arabic in recent days. On Friday he said: "For Emiratis and Israelis, a new chapter of openness, understanding and prosperity is beginning. Looking forward to my first visit. See you next week. Shabbat Shalom."
The ambassador-designate also met with Israel's Ambassador to the UAE Eitan Na'eh last week.
On Thursday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are expected to arrive in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss a joint COVID-19 vaccine production initiative.
Kurz tweeted on Saturday: "We have been in close contact with our partners Denmark and Israel...since spring. Now we want to expand the cooperation. I will therefore travel to Israel on March 4 with the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, there we will meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu to arrange the closest possible cooperation in the research and production of vaccines and drugs."
Last week, Netanyahu said he has been in touch with leaders of seven countries, including Austria, Denmark and Bahrain, to build joint facilities to produce COVID-19 vaccines.
Netanyahu was also in contact with Pfizer and Moderna about the vaccine production initiative.

Eve Young contributed to this report.


