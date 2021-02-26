UAE's ambassador to Israel expected to arrive Monday for first visit

Upon arrival, the new ambassador is expected to undergo a coronavirus test and await results.

If the result are negative, Al Khaja will then present his charter letter to director-general of the Foreign Ministry before meeting Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Al Khaja's visit is also expected to include meetings with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"For Emiratis and Israeli alike, a new chapter of openness, understanding and prosperity is about to begin. I am looking forward to my first visit. See you next week. Shabbat Shalom," Al Khaja tweeted in Hebrew.



