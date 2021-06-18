UK embassy in Israel celebrates Queen's birthday with eco-friendly event

During the event, innovative sustainable technologies from Israel were displayed in coordination with the UK-Israel Tech Hub. Guests at the event were able to view new innovations in green tech, such as Vertical Field, which specializes in vertical farming systems, and Kinoko-Tech, a provided of sustainable food solutions using a fungi-based fermentation method. Another display features was the dairy-replacement company Yofix.

The event also saw the screening of Sir David Attenborough’s new documentary Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet, which focuses on the climate crisis.

Beyond presenting new technologies, organizers of the event ensured that it was eco-friendly. All food served was vegetarian and locally sources and there was no single-use plastics at the event.

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg also spoke at the event, in her first official appearance since the formation of a new Israeli coalition government earlier this month.

The British Embassy in Israel celebrated the Queen's birthday on Thursday in Ramat Gan, in a eco-themed event that brought together politicians, entrepreneurs and environmentalists.