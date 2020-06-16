The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK’s Johnson: Israeli annexation in West Bank breaches international law

Last week, a UK diplomatic source said formal sanctions on Israel in response to annexation are unlikely, and in fact the UK seeks to increase scientific cooperation with Israel.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 16, 2020 19:14
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement at Downing Street after winning the general election, in London, Britain, December 13, 2019. (photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement at Downing Street after winning the general election, in London, Britain, December 13, 2019.
(photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
If Israel applies its laws in parts of the West Bank, it would violate international law, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the House of Commons on Tuesday.
“I believe that what is proposed by Israel would amount to a breach of international law and we strongly object to it, and we believe profoundly in a two-state solution and will continue to make that case,” Johnson said in response to a question from fellow Conservative MP Crispin Blunt.
Blunt also pressed Johnson to threaten economic sanctions on Israel, but the prime minister did not respond to that part of the question.
Last week, a UK diplomatic source said formal sanctions on Israel in response to annexation are unlikely, and in fact the UK seeks to increase scientific cooperation with Israel. However, there is still a concern that there will be private boycott initiatives from UK companies and universities.
Israel was one of the first countries with which the UK – Israel’s third-largest trading partner after the EU and US – signed an agreement to ensure continued trade in case of a no-deal Brexit.


