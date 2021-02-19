Some 30 ultra-Orthodox youth took part in a run Thursday in memory of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, who was killed and had his body taken hostage during the 2014 Gaza War.

Wearing the color purple of Goldin's unit, Givati, the youth were accompanied by the Shahar organization that prepares them for recruitment to the IDF. There, the youth learned the story of Goldin, including his character and his fall in battle as a member of the religious section of the Givati unit.

"I am moved to tears to see ultra-Orthodox youth, who want to enlist and follow in Hadar's path and legacy, with great faith and self-sacrifice for the people of Israel," said Goldin's father. Simcha Goldin, the father of Hadar, also took part in the run and spoke to the future ultra-Orthodox IDF recruits."I am moved to tears to see ultra-Orthodox youth, who want to enlist and follow in Hadar's path and legacy, with great faith and self-sacrifice for the people of Israel," said Goldin's father.

"This journey you will all make is necessary to return Hadar home. There is an unwritten agreement from the state that any combat soldier will return to his or her family, no matter the situation. This is still not yet broken. I am still committed to having youth continue to serve in the IDF for the security of the nation and land of Israel."

Yoav Zimi, a well-known singer from the Jerusalem Education Directorate who initiated the campaign, told the youth that It is precisely during this period that this is doubly important: "You are proof of the mutual guarantee that exists among the people of Israel. I have been accompanying ultra-Orthodox fighters for many years, and your contribution to national security is enormous."

Similarly, Rabbi Chanoch Rogozinski, head of the Shahar project and founder of the Tomer unit (an ultra-orthodox section of Givati), told the youth of the importance of IDF service, saying it is their mission to ensure everyone returns home safely, including Hadar, and that their sacrifice in combat roles will always be recognized.

