UN careers program to be open to Israelis for the first time in a decade

The UN Young Professionals Program (YPP) will be open to Israeli applicants for the first time in a decade, beginning in July.
The YPP is a recruitment initiative and training program for qualified professionals aged 32 or under to become international civil servants with the UN Secretariat.Each year, the UN decides on a list of un- or under-represented countries making up the pool of applicants, and accepts 120 candidates. Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon worked in recent years to have Israel added to the list.YPP Applicants must have a university degree in one of the exam subjects and undergo a rigorous application process that includes include writing assignments, a video interview and additional requirements. The program offers a position at the UN for three years, with the opportunity to develop a career in any country within the UN organization.The positions will be in the Security Council, political affairs, human rights, communications management and administration and more.
Danon said on Thursday: “Through our efforts in recent years, we have been able to increase the number of Israelis in the UN, but our mission is not over. Today, we are calling for young people in Israel to take part in this prestigious program. It is a unique opportunity to represent the State of Israel within the international organization.”
