The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Uncertainty remains as vote on conversion-therapy bill nears

The legislation, proposed by Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, would remove the license of a psychologist who uses conversion therapy, fine them and send them to jail for repeat offenses.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 20, 2020 20:19
LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Ministerial Committee on Legislation will vote on a bill to ban psychologists from practicing conversion therapy in Israel on Wednesday, as uncertainty remains concerning who will support or oppose it.
The legislation, proposed by Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, would take away the license of psychologists who uses conversion therapy, fine them and send them to jail for repeat offenses.
Last week, Blue and White began considering allowing MKs to vote as they wished on the bill, despite the government coalition’s decision to oppose the bill, according to Walla news. The decision to consider the option was reportedly made due to a number of disagreements with the Likud party.
Ohad Chezki, director-general of the Aguda – The Association for  LGBTQ Equality in Israel, said the upcoming vote a “moment of truth for Blue and White and the Likud,” according to Walla.
“We call on members of Blue and White, the Likud and the Joint List, Don’t sacrifice the lives and health of youths because of petty politics,” he said.
Earlier this month, Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) threatened punitive sanctions against three gay MKs in the coalition who voted for a bill that would have allowed male gay couples to adopt children from surrogate mothers in Israel. The coalition opposed the bill.
Similar attempts to ban conversion therapy in Israel have failed in the past.
In a Knesset discussion on the bill in June, Horowitz described how a number of people who had gone through conversion therapy had described their experiences to the Knesset Education Committee, emphasizing the harm and danger caused by such “treatments.”
“This subject is beyond the arguments that we’re used to holding here of for and against, against and for,” said Horowitz, who added that he had received offers to debate the issue. “I said this is not an idea of for or against; this is an idea of saving lives. These are subjects that are connected first and foremost to minors going through abuse, and this thing needs to be stopped by the law.”
The Israel Psychological Association has spoken out against conversion therapy.
“The considered treatments were not found to be helpful, and they could cause real damage,” the Israel Psychological Association said in a paper quoted by Horowitz. “There is no place for any treatments that is based on the assumption that homosexuality is a disease or disorder requiring treatment, or for any treatments that places for itself the goal of changing sexual orientation.”
Conversion therapy could lead to “mental damage, including anxiety, depression and suicide,” the association said. “Other possible damage includes isolation and social withdrawal, difficulty making intimate and sexual connections, avoiding social connections, harm to religious belief, anger and distancing toward parents.”
A number of organizations provide conversion therapy in Israel, with both certified professionals and uncertified individuals providing the therapy. Former education minister Rafi Peretz last year said he had “done conversion therapy,” without specifying what he meant.
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Knesset legislation gay conversion therapy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus committee must oversee gov't decisions after consideration By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Amotz Asa-El What does Netanyahu want from the Wexner Foundation? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
3 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
4 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
5 Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by