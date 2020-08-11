Unemployed tour guides offered new positions in schools

After an agreement has been reached between the Tourism and Education ministries, allowing tour guides who lost their source of income due to the coronavirus outbreak to be offered positions in school as education assistants, according to a statement by the Tourism Ministry. The move comes as many schools are struggling to make the necessary accommodations to enable students to learn in accordance with the new coroanvirus restrictions. The additional manpower in schools will alleviate the pressure on regular school staff. It will also enable students to learn in small groups from Sunday to Thursday, since many schools have claimed that they will not be able to comply with the restrictions due to staff and accommodation shortages. Tour guides who will choose to take up on this new offer are promised comfortable working hours and a steady pay of up NIS 75 for up to 40 working hours, 15 out of which will be devoted for study material preparation. As for the students, they will get a chance to learn first hand about Israel's geography, history and traditions from well-informed and educated individuals. Tour guides in Israel are required to pass a two-year extensive course and a two-part exam in order to be approved for work in the field.