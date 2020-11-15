Union for Reform Judaism appoints racial equity and inclusion director

The URJ's Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (REDI) efforts focus mostly on addressing racial equality, as well as homophobia, transphobia, ableism, classism, sexism and other forms of discrimination.

Savage-Narva currently serves as a lay leader of the Reform Movement’s Commission on Social Action and will join the leadership of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism (RAC) in Washington, D.C. In December, she will begin working in her new position to incorporate REDI principles and practices in synagogues, camps, youth programs and within the movement itself.

“To create a more just and equitable world, we must see the humanity in one another,” said Savage-Narva. “I am passionate about advancing this mission and committed to building on the URJ’s established work in creating and sustaining communities that more accurately reflect the full diversity of Jewish life.”

Savage-Narva has also served as vice chair of the RAC’s Commission on Social Action, co-chair of the RAC’s Racial Justice Task Force and in advisory roles for the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and Repair the World, an organization that works to mobilize Jews and Jewish communities for community service.

She has also served as executive director of Operation Understanding DC, a non-profit which works to help youth build bridges between African American and Jewish communities and fight racism and antisemitism, and has also participated in the URJ's JewV’Nation Fellowship and the Schusterman Fellowship.

“We continue to prioritize a culture and organizational shift that will foster greater racial equity throughout the URJ and Reform Movement, and Yolanda is exactly the right person to lead this transformative work,” said URJ President Rabbi Rick Jacobs.

