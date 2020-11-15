The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Union for Reform Judaism appoints racial equity and inclusion director

The URJ's Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion efforts focus mostly on addressing racial equality, homophobia, transphobia, ableism, sexism and other forms of discrimination.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 08:03
People participate in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, U.S., September 1, 2020. (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
People participate in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, U.S., September 1, 2020.
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
The Union for Reform Judaism has appointed Yolanda Savage-Narva as the movement's new director for racial equity, diversity and inclusion, a position recently created to help develop and expand inclusion efforts for the movement.
The URJ's Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (REDI) efforts focus mostly on addressing racial equality, as well as homophobia, transphobia, ableism, classism, sexism and other forms of discrimination.
Savage-Narva currently serves as a lay leader of the Reform Movement’s Commission on Social Action and will join the leadership of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism (RAC) in Washington, D.C. In December, she will begin working in her new position to incorporate REDI principles and practices in synagogues, camps, youth programs and within the movement itself.
“To create a more just and equitable world, we must see the humanity in one another,” said Savage-Narva. “I am passionate about advancing this mission and committed to building on the URJ’s established work in creating and sustaining communities that more accurately reflect the full diversity of Jewish life.” 
Savage-Narva has also served as vice chair of the RAC’s Commission on Social Action, co-chair of the RAC’s Racial Justice Task Force and in advisory roles for the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and Repair the World, an organization that works to mobilize Jews and Jewish communities for community service.
She has also served as executive director of Operation Understanding DC, a non-profit which works to help youth build bridges between African American and Jewish communities and fight racism and antisemitism, and has also participated in the URJ's JewV’Nation Fellowship and the Schusterman Fellowship.
“We continue to prioritize a culture and organizational shift that will foster greater racial equity throughout the URJ and Reform Movement, and Yolanda is exactly the right person to lead this transformative work,” said URJ President Rabbi Rick Jacobs.


Tags reform racism Equality reform jews discrimination Reform Movement
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yad Vashem needs to stay out of Likud's reach By JPOST EDITORIAL
Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
4 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by