United Airlines to add Israel-US flights

Service from Tel Aviv to New York/Newark will increase from 10 to 12 weekly flights starting on Friday and to 14 weekly flights starting June 2.

Beginning on June 4, United will have at least three weekly flights between Tel Aviv and San Francisco.

United offers more nonstop flights from Israel than any other US airline.

“I am delighted that we will be offering 24 flights weekly from Israel to the United States from June 2021,” said Yael Barzilay, United’s sales manager for Israel. “Our robust schedule from Tel Aviv will offer our customers in Israel greater travel choice, with daily services to our hubs at New York/Newark, Chicago O’Hare and San Francisco and convenient onward connections to points across the Americas.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}