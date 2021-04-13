The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Vaccinated foreigners to be allowed into Israel in May

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 13, 2021 13:46
Vaccinated foreigners will be allowed to stay entering the country in groups starting on May 23, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.
The tourists will need to undergo a PCR coronavirus test before getting on the plane and another PCR test and a serological test when they leave at Ben-Gurion Airport to confirm that they're vaccinated or recovered from the virus.
A limit will be placed on the number of tourists who can enter per day.
"Israel is the first vaccinated state, and the citizens of Israel are the first to enjoy it," said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. "After we have opened up the economy, it is time to carefully and thoughtfully facilitate tourism.  The opening of tourism is an important line for one of the industries that was particularly damaged in the year of coronavirus.  We will continue to examine the relief at all times in accordance with the morbidity data.
