United Hatzalah defends training women for ambulance crews

Posters hung in a haredi community claimed that training women as EMTs was causing two religious issues by breaking seclusion laws and by involving women in Israeli National Service.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 19, 2021 21:47
Three women EMT volunteers of United Hatzalah after finishing an ambulance shift in Jerusalem, one haredi, one religious Muslim, and one secular. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
Three women EMT volunteers of United Hatzalah after finishing an ambulance shift in Jerusalem, one haredi, one religious Muslim, and one secular.
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
United Hatzalah President and Founder Eli Beer responded to pashkvillim (broadsides) hung in Beit Shemesh claiming that in training female EMTs the organization is transgressing on Jewish laws of seclusion by saying that he is "proud that United Hatzalah has women volunteers."
The posters claimed that training women as EMTs was causing two religious issues by breaking seclusion laws and by involving women in Israeli National Service, according to United Hatzalah. United Hatzalah denied both claims.
Pashkvillim against women on United Hatzalah ambulance teams in Beit Shemesh (UNITED HATZALAH).Pashkvillim against women on United Hatzalah ambulance teams in Beit Shemesh (UNITED HATZALAH). 
"We are the first organization to unite ultra-Orthodox, modern-Orthodox, Secular, Jews, Non-Jews, men and women alike," Beer went on to say. "United Hatzalah stands as a shining example to other Jewish rescue organizations demonstrating that no one should be excluded based on their religious beliefs or their gender.
"We are going to continue to grow United Hatzalah and serve all communities. We will continue to increase the number of all of our volunteers, men and women alike, this is the best solution for all communities. This is especially true for the haredi community."
"You don’t have to be haredi to feel more comfortable having someone of the same gender treat your injuries, especially if they are of an intimate nature. Everything we do complies with Halacha. We will not allow radical elements of any community to stop us from performing our duty and our mission which is to provide medical care and assistance and save lives, regardless of gender, religion, nationality. We are all human and we will work together to help everyone in need," Beer concluded.


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox united hatzalah eli beer
