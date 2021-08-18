Groom injured while stomping on glass under the huppah

The Jewish tradition of stomping on a glass under the huppah went awry for one groom in Rishon Lezion who broke more than just the cup on Sunday, according to United Hatzalah. The groom seriously injured his leg while participating in the ritual, and Hatzalah volunteers were called to the scene to treat him.

Not wanting the groom to miss any more of his wedding than he would need to, the volunteers called ahead to Kaplan Medical Center which was able to accommodate the man and treat him quickly so he could return to his wedding. The Hatzalah team even stuck around to bring the man back when he was released from the ER.

"This was a very special incident and it filled my heart with joy to be able to help get this groom back to his wedding as quickly as possible," said one of the United Hatzalah volunteers who was part of the team treating the man.

"It is a big mitzvah to make a bride and groom happy on their wedding day. We arrived quickly, transported the groom to Kaplan Hospital to receive treatment, and we promised the new bride that we would bring him back as quickly as we could. The groom was rushed into the ER and treated quickly and then released back to us who waited for him. Once he was released we rushed him back to the wedding as hastily as we could so that he could continue to celebrate."